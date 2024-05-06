The Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shetimma will be standing in for President Tinubu at the US-Africa Business Summit

The official will be joining other African heads of state to discuss how the continent can be made better

Shetimma has been scheduled to chair some discussion sessions aimed at promoting investment in Nigeria

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, will depart the country today, Monday, May 6, to attend a business summit in the United States organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

Shettima will be representing Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit, set to be held in Dallas.

Source: Facebook

The vice president will be joining other African state leaders to deliberate on how the continent can be galvanised to bring out the best result possible.

The announcement was publicised by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his official X handle.

The state press release, signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications, detailed that Shettima will e joined by H.E. Joseph Boakai, President, Republic of Liberia; H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President, Republic of Malawi; H.E. Joao Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola; H.E. Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; H.E. José Maria Neves, President, Republic of Cabo Verde, and Hon. Nthomeng Majara, Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Lesotho.

Nkwocha said:

"Besides the summit plenary, Sen. Shettima is expected to speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns. He is also scheduled to speak on a high-level panel on agribusiness, focusing on transiting “from food insecurity to thriving agribusinesses”

Shetimma is also scheduled to interact on the sideline with notable business leaders and chair an 'invest in Nigeria’ session.

The vice president is expected back in the country at the conclusion of the program.

Source: Legit.ng