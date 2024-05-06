A video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Phyna clad in scanty clothing while dancing in a raunchy manner has leaked online

The BBNaija star, who is currently on a sponsored vacation to the Maldives, has been peppering the gram with glimpses of her curvy body on the beachside

However, a clip of her dancing and moving in a sultry manner while rocking a white bikini has stirred mixed reactions online

Reality TV star Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna, is in the news again after a raunchy video of her dancing in a sultrily emerged online.

The video came hours after the BBNaija star arrived for her sponsored vacation in Maldives, which she was supposed to have gone a few years back.

A leaked video of BBNaija star Phyna while on vacation in the Maldives goes viral online. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna had been posting several raunchy images of herself on her social media handles as she went for a dive at the beachside.

But a clip of her clad in a scanty outfit that barely could hold her privates in check has now emerged online, and it has sparked massive reactions.

Watch the leaked video below:

These are some of the images Phyna posted on her IG:

Phyna's leaked sultry video stirs reactions

Netizens reacted to the viral clip with different opinions. Some bashed the reality TV for going against her own words.

Phyna had accused ladies on social media of dressing unclad while calling it content creation.

The trip is sponsored by BBNaija partners, which was one of the pledges made to her when she won the season 7 edition of the show.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@fazzy_pizzle:

"Never say never before I can swore with my life that I wouldn’t get a tattoo saying I love it on ppl blah blah look at me now osunmo motor sports , but then again ppl tend to say they can’t do this or that but at the long run find themselves doing it all I sha know is make sure whatever you’re doing is not something shameful."

@bayelsa_hairvendor:

"Proof that people don’t practice what they preach."

@jessica_skar:

"Life will humble you Cho Cho."

@fabricsbynee_:

"Never say never make sure you practice what you preach very important."

@marnasib:

"Why do I feel like she recorded this for her private view and someone tapped it and shared. May God help her."

@mrwellz101:

"The moment Women are broke and want to Draw attention the first thing they do is dish out half nodity or full nodity to call attention."

@udomereze:

"Na why our young ones are scoring below 200 in jamb , nonsense celebrities."

@iamstepee:

"Ekuke na Ekuke no matter what."

@toyingeorge2004:

"Hi My sister, abeg how much for wetin you de sell?"

@_mabelnene:

"So much is hidden in poverty."

@confirmed_vendors:

"@the_only_agbeke She also criticized people wearing pant and bra on camera, She didn’t just wear hers to the beach or pool, she also did it for the camera and posted it online for us see, so what is the difference."

Phyna says she is depressed over Multichoice's debt

The Reality TV star disclosed via her Instagram Live how she became depressed following the reunion because Multichoice made things difficult for her.

Phyna stated she had not been given the money or rewards she was due.

Phyna made it clear that she wanted her BTC, valued at more than N90 million, and the two-person trip she was supposed to embark on via Travelbeta.

Source: Legit.ng