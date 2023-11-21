A man has cried out online as he faces eviction over his vehicles parked in the compound he is a tenant in

The worried tenant wondered if his landlord did not want the growth and success of people in the compound

His story sparked a debate on social media as people shared their thoughts on the development and took sides

A tenant, identified as Albert Ikechukwu, has sought help on social media after his landlord expressed an intent to evict him.

Human rights activist, Atanda Olatunji, shared the tenant's story on Facebook, saying he got it from his comment section.

According to Ikechukwu, who has three cars, the landlord wants to evict him because his cars occupy the whole space in the compound.

Ikechuwu faulted his landlord's reasoning and explained that the cars are for business purposes. He said he hires them to men for Uber work.

Ikechukwu thought the landlord didn't want his tenants' success. His story reads:

"My Landlord wants to Evict me because I have 3 cars.

"He said that, I have occupied the whole space in the compound.

"But these cars are used for my Business, cos I hire it out to guys using it for Uber and they come to pick it in the morning and return it in the Night.

"What can I do? "

People react to the landlord-tenant problem

David Elaigwu Abah said:

"But the house you rented is for residential purpose not commercial so packing 3 cars especially when there is limited space for others to pack is wrong.

"If you have three cars then your business is due to have an office where you can park them."

Adebisi Ademola said:

"The only issue here is if the landlord stays in the same compound and others are secretly complaining of the parking lot not equitably shared cos you are parking beyond the available space for you or probably you block others movement space."

Chukwuma Victor A said:

"Since is business cars, find a business garage to be packing them. Your landlord is not against your progress, rather you are the one disrupting the peace of the yard."

Olatoun Sofela Adebowale said:

"Some tenant and their audacity, since you said you use the cars for business why not rent a space or talk to someone that has a big and safe compound to keep two of the cars? You can’t be using people’s space for your business where you make money and still can’t be humble or do the right thing to avoid issues.

"If I can’t afford to rent a space I will pet my landlord and make him or her understand not forming my right my right . Ire oo."

Uzor Austin Chinonso said:

"3cars is too much. Assuming there are 4 tenants in the compound and each has 3 cars where will they park?"

