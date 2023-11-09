Nigerian comedian Sabinus has caused an online buzz over his recent meeting with actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Taking to his TikTok page, the skit maker shared a video of their meeting and bragged about having a successful sacrifice

The video spread across social media and raised mixed feelings from Nigerians who shared hot takes

Popular Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, has updated fans on his meeting with a veteran actor, Kanayo Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Sabinus shared a video on his official TikTok page, showing the moment he met with the movie star.

Sabinus met with Kanayo O Kanayo and shared a video. Photos: @sabinus1

Recall that Kanayo is often regarded online as the king of sacrifice because of the movie roles he was known to play in old Nollywood movies.

The reputation has still stuck with him, and many people have been known to joke about it, including Sabinus.

In the video of the skit maker with the veteran actor, Sabinus was seen prostrating to show respect before holding hands with Kanayo as they both had big smiles on their faces.

According to the humour merchant, it was now time to enjoy their money because their sacrifice was accepted. He wrote:

“My sacrifice was accepted, let’s chop money now.”

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Sabinus thanks KOK for successful sacrifice

The video of the skit maker’s meeting with Kanayo O. Kanayo spread online and raised interesting reactions from Nigerians. Several people were amused by it. Read what they had to say below:

pretty_mhiz_bello:

“The background music dey traumatize me.”

w.u.r.a.h:

“Sha check your preek if you dey commot..KOK fit din commot something for your body ohh.”

_ifeomerh_:

“Just relax and Wait for something very HUGE.”

ebuka_musicofficial:

“Nnayi sacrifice.”

Attih_soul:

“Something hooge.”

Dequezgram:

“This man na shrine on him own.”

Johnson____daniel:

“Dem fit dan use you o, @mrfunny1_”

kinglaga__:

“Sabinus wan renew e sacrifice.”

itz_abike_bae:

“Hmmmm… No be Sabinus wey dem drag for not showing up at an event … Who him sacrifice bayi.”

Jimmy_ayenks:

“Sacrifice must be made.”

oluwalookman:

“Now that you have obeyed the lords by cutting your hair, your sacrifice.had been accepted.”

_richie_001:

“He can’t even look him in the eyes broski scared.”

__bodefish:

“Make he use Sabinus do testing first.”

