A Nigerian man has promised to give N2 million to an Abuja-based barber following his rift with Davido

Davido had dragged the barber online, stating that he missed his chance of giving him a haircut

This happened after the barber took to the comments section of Davido's post to label him number three in the music industry

A Nigerian man has promised to bless a barber with millions of naira after he was taunted by Davido.

The drama started after Davido shared a post on his Instagram page and the barber called him number 3 in the music industry.

Man promises over N2 million to viral barber Photo credit: Davido, Kallystouch/Instagram.

Barber's rift with Davido brings good fortune

The barber identified as Kallystouch on Instagram insisted that Wizkid was the number one in the music industry and this provoked Davido.

Davido in his response said the barber missed his chance to give him a haircut when he comes to Abuja, adding that the barber hindered his 'generation blessing'.

In Davido’s words:

“kallystouch I don save ur picture I for come Abuja. U for cut my hair wey don almost finish but u like social media. My last 3 barbers I open shop for them. Nah so u dull ur generation blessing smh.”

On seeing Davido's reply, the barber insisted he doesn't regret saying what he said and Wizkid will always be his number one.

Speaking further, he made it clear that the singer was not his God or helper.

Following his reply to Davido, a man identified as @MrDablue on TikTok promised to give him over N2 million.

In his words:

"Who has that barber guy’s contact, 2 million naira for him. Davido is not God. Someone just sent me 200k to add to this, this guy will be rich forever."

Reactions as man blesses viral barber

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the man's post to react to the story.

@Gliterz_ said:

“That your personal barber, how much you don give am? Weh you the find stranger to support? Those hundry children for street, how many weh you don feed? Clout chaser.”

@sallyewea reacted:

“Na still Davido make am get the support because he mentioned him. Na him time.”

@Maltlani50 said:

“On Top how much? E no go spend the money again. Talk Is Cheap.”

@Jay_p013 said:

“On top 2m. Rich forever.”

@Chrisanditscity said:

“One session's fees for high school education in private schools - N6m. The "rich" send their children there. I bet he would.”

@oyecookitup reacted:

“Rich forever ke? For 2.2 million? dfkm.”

@onlyonekesh_ said:

“Mumu go and apologize na.”

@olanrewaju_985 said:

“Bro thinks wizkid is gonna open shop for him.”

@rosythrone said:

“He's not his God" key point!! Davido acting like it's over for the guy, as if all those shouting 001 have made it in life. Mtcheew.”

@_peaceful_baddie reacted:

“But davido is not his God honestly.”

@heisoutside reacted:

“The strongest fanbase I ever seen is wizkid FC. We don't trip for your money or giveaway.”

Source: Legit.ng