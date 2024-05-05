Angela Okorie has taken a swipe at Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Okojie

The Nollywood actress, in a trending video, referred to Prince Okojie as a 'houseboy' for dismissing her claim against Mercy as a form of mental illness

Angela Okorie also bragged about her status, stating that the mother of four was not better than her

Actress Angela Okorie clapped back at her colleague Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Okojie, as the drama appeared not to be ending anytime soon.

Recall Angela and an alleged childhood friend of Mercy had accused the mother of four of witchcraft.

Legit.ng also reported Prince Okojie, who was not ready to let it slide, dismissed Angela's claims as a form of mental illness.

Angela Okories comes for Mercy Johnson's hubby

Reacting to claims of her battling mental issues, Angela, in a live video, mocked Prince Okojie, whom she called a houseboy under his wife’s alleged witchcraft influence.

She added that Prince would remain under Mercy's spell for the rest of his life.

Amid the backlash that trailed her comment about Mercy, Angela stood by her accusations against Mercy.

“To that houseboy wey dem dey use; you no fit get sense for life, na so you go dey carry handbag for life. I no dey tarnish the image of Mercy Johnson, I called her out with my full chest. Why? Because at the end of the day, you’re not better than me,” she said.

Reactions trail Angel Okorie's video

See the comments below:

ifeoma_from_ramac:

"At least she has a husband...Angela where is your husband?"

rosythrone:

"I just feel Angela is bitter!! It’s not her fault, pple without man dey easily get hot temper."

emeka_:

"No be filter o. Na so her mouth dey run."

faytfullness:

"If a man supports his wife and love her properly, una go say them dy use am, if he doesn’t….una go still say he dy toxic!!!….please rest!"

king_lascurt:

"If mercy didn't marry a rich husband before, Angela wouldn't drag her. Success attract envy."

How Mercy Johnson responded to witchcraft claims

Amidst the allegations against Mercy Johnson, she celebrated her daughter Divine, who turned a year older.

In her usual style, the curvy actress shared images and clips from the birthday bash thrown for her daughter as she turned a year older, ignoring the trending stories about her and her mum.

Celebrities and fans also celebrated with Mercy.

