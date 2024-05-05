A pure water seller, Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus, has scored 309 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A pure water seller, Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus, has secured a full scholarship after he scored 309 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Augustus reportedly dropped out of school two years ago to start hawking water on the streets.

The founder of Educare, Alex Onyia, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @winexviv, on Sunday, May 5.

This youngster from my village Ugwu Chibuzo Augustus scored 309 in JAMB. He left school 2 years ago and has been selling pure water in the streets.

Onyia said the teenager was challenged to join the UTME preparatory class with the promise that he will get a full scholarship if he score above 300.

He said Augustus accepted the challenge, attended class during the day and goes back to sell his pure water after the day's classes.

“We convinced him to join the JAMB prep program with a promise that he would get a scholarship if he scores above 300. He took up that challenge. He comes to classes during the day and goes back to sell his pure water after the days classes.

“During the monthly assessments, he has been consistent with good scores and right now he made it. He has now been enrolled in our full scholarship program.”

He added that the pure water will rewrite his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from next week.

