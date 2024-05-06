Wizkid and Jada P have seemingly debunked rumours of them no longer being together

The Nigerian music act and his baby mama rocked matching out as they attended Jada P's sister SkylaTylaa's sold-out

A clip showed the moment Wizkid hugged SkylaTylaa as they partied at the concert, stirring reactions among online users

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid and his baby mama, who also doubles as his manager Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, may have indirectly reacted to rumours about them going their separate ways.

Recall that Davido caused a stir after he referred to Wizkid as a woman beater during their recent online exchange.

Wizkid hugs Jada P's sister SkylaTylaa. Credit: @wizkidayo

Following Davido's claim, social media commentator Isaac Fayose asserted that Jada P had left Wizkid. He also claimed the singer was battling mental issues leading to his tantrums online.

Wizkid and Jada P step out in matching outfits

A trending video online showed Wizkid and his baby mama partying at an event in London, UK.

Wizkid and Jada P adorned themselves in similar black outfits to spice things up.

A clip captured the moment Wizkid hugged his wife’s younger sister, DJ SkylaTylaa, as he congratulated her on her sold-out show.

Watch video of Wizkid and Jada P at a show below:

Reactions as Wizkid and Jada P step out in style

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, some netizens threw shades at Davido and Chioma. Read the comments below:

succesful_jay:

"This jada is already aging. She’s going through a lot

starboy_hq:

"Social media is not real life."

digital_ezenmuo:

"Everybody dey carry babemama e reach ur town na grandma u carry."

adeleke4gold:

"Why Skyla & bigwiz chain resemble."

real10cty:

"Wait what’s going on with Wiz? He is getting Thinner. I hope he is fine please."

bigonbig140:

"No be Jada wey Fayose broda say she don leave wizkid be that? Ndi Mmadu self."

ebelegodschild:

"See POWER COUPLE....not the ones TRYING to twerk and doing PDA 24/6."

monicasuzzana:

"Jada shaaa dey chop beating low key from that 4ft niga."

richhh.wayzzz.ttyl:

"Na that matching outfits sweet me." These are the people Twitter ng said they are separated Silent action is the best reaction

