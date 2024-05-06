The viral Abuja barber and supporter of Wizkid called on the assistance and solidarity of other fans of the Ojuelegba hitmaker

Recall that the young man identified as Chisom Callistus trended online after Davido replied to a comment he made on his post and claimed he wanted to help his business but changed his mind

Chisom Callistus ignored Davido’s mouthwatering offer to share his account details, which has spurred conflicting and interesting takes online

Following a failed opportunity with Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, the viral Abuja barber has sought funding from Wizkid’s fan base, popularly referred to as FC, where he also belongs.

Recall that the barber exchanged words with Davido after he took to his former DMW boss’ comment section to taunt him.

Wizkid FC Abuja barber begs for money online. Credit: @wizkid, @kallystouch, @davido

Source: Instagram

He went on to restate for Wizkid and noted that Davido wasn't his God to determine how he was going to succeed in life.

The Abuja Barber then went on to upload his bank information on his Instagram page, requesting funds for his fellow Wizkid FC.

“Thanks to all Wizkid FC I love you all, please keep tagging Wizkid @wizkidayo,” he wrote in his caption.

See his post below:

Reactions trail Abuja Barber’s post on funds

The post attracted a flurry of responses from users, many of whom lambasted him for messing up a good opportunity and also disgracing his idol.

See reactions below:

pretttysophie33:

"No dey disgrace us abeg FC no dey beg."

ffxtemm:

"Wizkid is too proud to notice u, person wey Dey smoke igbo forget about Davido but ur comment online can cause u major disadvantages in real life cos u don’t know those up there loyal to the ADELEKE’s! May Nigeria not happen to you cos those online won’t be in the reality with u."

icey_phones:

"Oga post ur business and stop beggin… this is an opportunity not a time to bill pple."

ken_loner1:

"You way never post Wizkid before because say Davido don finish you now you be FC."

officialkunlewealth:

"Better beg than collect from parrot."

iam_abelson:

"It's your time bro... collect every coin and get the shop yourself and put Omo Babaolowo to rest.."

princexra:

Ahh bro be calming down ooo, you do live stream, you post on story relax bro that’s not how it works

mich.elle:

I respect the fact you love wizkid but don’t dare disrespect davido not becoz he made you famous you want to use that opportunity to start begging all this fc people self that’s why they call you guys beggie beggie people."

