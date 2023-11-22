Famous skit maker Brainjotter recently stirred emotions online as clips from an interview he had trended

The comic shared stories of his humble beginnings, how he used to work as a laundry man and sell bedbug killers just to survive

He shared that in 2020, before his big break, his salary was just N15k, and a year later, it increased to N30k

comedian Emmanuel Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brainjotter, recently got people talking with some revelations he made about his humble beginnings.

Brainjotter shared during an interview with Big Brother Naija star Kim Oprah how his life went from zero to a hero after 2020.

Skit maker Brainjotter recently shared during an interview what he had to do to survive before he blew. Photo credit: @brainjotter

Kim Oprah shared a 2019 video of Brainjotter

During the interview, Kim Oprah shared a clip of Brainjotter from 2019, when he just started his career in comedy.

After watching the throwback clip, the skit maker opened up on his struggles.

He revealed that in 2020, when he gained admission into the University of Lagos, he used to work as a laundry man to support himself.

Brainjotter said his salary at the time was just N15k. He added that his salary increased the following year to N30k when he started working as a bedbug killer vendor.

He explained that this was his highest pay before his skits blew up. And is now regarded as one of the highest-earning skit makers in Nigeria.

Watch Brainjotter's interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Brainjotter's interview

Here are some of the reactions the viral interview stirred online:

@olamipose02:

"You're done will bro."

@who_knowsjoy:

"Omo people dey hustle o, God de."

@ebonyfragrance:

"It is well."

@hoodricch.__:

"Omo, everybody has story."

@oluwa____tife_:

"The simple truth is don't give up, na who give up na him fuk up."

@sassyb791:

"Olorun tobi loba, you go think say na you suffer pass until you hear another person story."

@triple4shotz:

"Success is not a day's journey, person sell bedbug killer, wash other people's clothes u con talks say make e no hustle like say he go die the next day."

@manhoe:

"Life is never fair to anyone what you make of it is what counts."

Brainjotter celebrates as he acquires a new house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the skit maker's latest feat. The comic recall took to his social media page some months ago to celebrate as he became a new landlord.

The comic at the time was also celebrated another feat as he joined an elite few content creators who had hit 1 million subscribers on their YouTube pages.

