Nollywood actress Wofai Fada continues to trend online amidst the recent letter published by her in-law's family

The viral leaked voice call is alleged to be Wofai Fada's father-in-law sharing why he isn't in support of his son's wedding to the comedienne

In the leaked audio, the elder statesman noted that Wofai is too old for his son to marry and that the relationship is barely eight months old

Hours after a letter from the Coles family of Victoria Island went viral online, disassociating themselves from the traditional wedding and engagement of the comedienne, Wofai Fada, and her husband-to-be Taiwo Cole, a voice note leaks online.

The leaked audio is allegedly a voice call between a journalist and Engr Kunle Cole, the father of the husband-to-be.

A leaked voice call of Wofai Fada's father-in-law slamming her union with his son goes viral. Photo credit: @wofaifada

Source: Instagram

In the leaked audio, the elder statesman shared why he and his family decided to distance themselves from his son's traditional wedding.

He gave three major reasons, but one stood out the most and got people talking online.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"She's too old" - Taiwo's father lamented

In the viral audio, Engr Cole lamented about Wofai Fada's age, noting that she's too old for his son, who is 30, to marry.

He noted that the distance between them was eight years. He also said that the relationship was being rushed.

Taiwo's father revealed that their relationship is barely a year old. The Lagos state socialite also noted that he had yet to meet the parents of Wofai Fada, nor had they gotten permission from the palace to hold a wedding, considering they're from a royal family.

Listen to the viral leaked call below:

Reactions trail the leaked call

Here are some of the comments that trailed the leaked audio of Wofai's father-in-law:

@adeboye_akinlawon:

"This ọmọ butter guy shenk him papa because of a lady, by the time he starts having issue with the lady, he will run back go meet the father... I'M 100% BEHIND THE FATHER'S OPINION."

@world2god:

"They are not after the age, for all the mumu saying age is just a number, they are after their name, as family who has a big name. It must be protected by every members of the family. You can’t just go and bring a girl or a guy into the family without them knowing more about the person. THESE ARE SOME FAMILY TRADITIONS."

@khallybelly:

"I am a proper Yoruba man and I am 100% percent behind baba. He is right, respect family values an core rules."

@mrdee_aas:

"This woman likes Amebo Abeg. See as she de amplify am. No body truly cares, they only want to sympathize with you."

@princeoflagos:

"Father is speaking facts."

@helenozor_:

"This has nothing to do with age and class... it has everything to do with how things are done. His family has to seek for her hand in marriage. They shouldn't have gone ahead to print an invitation. They have to respect family (both families) and tradition. I hope you guys heard where his dad said someone has a child for him and that issue hasn't been sorted out."

@arideluxe_artelier:

"All is see here is not even about age or whether the groom printed invitation without his consent. It’s about the divorce fight going between him and his wife. The only reason the guy is going ahead with this is because his mum doesn’t give a shiit about “the Family EGO."

@jstunt22:

"The lady should have protected her head and her integrity by insisting on making sure she seeks the father inlaw consent if truly she’s a good woman or a good wife no matter how the guy insist on proceeding with the weeding just because he might love her deeply."

@officialplyman:

"Don’t forget True love is unconditional."

@rotoski25:

"It’s obvious this lady engaged the father in conversations just to leak out the audio here… joy takers everywhere!"

@onikemmy:

"And someone recorded this call just to do this.. It is how the heart of man is sincerely wicked.."

@akinmolayangbenga:

"Baba is right, just that some women are found to be brainwashing their children against their fathers or father's family which makes some children never regards their fathers consent. May God help us men."

Wofai Fada juggles ball in heels

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wofai Fada broke the internet with her football juggling skills.

In the viral clip, Wofai Fada was sighted raising the ball while rocking a high-heeled shoe. Wofai Fada's celebrity status as a football pundit and actor has soared.

Source: Legit.ng