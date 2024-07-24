Nigerian actor Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, waded into the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo that has taken over social media

Recall that skit maker and comedian Brian Jotter started an online dance using the rich folktale song sung by veteran Mike Ejeagha

Nkubi shared a throwback picture of him and the living legend as he revisited a priceless moment they shared, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actor Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, has narrated his epic meeting with famous folktale singer Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Mike Ejeagha has been an online sensation for a couple of days now since skit maker Brian Jotter used his decades-old song Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo for one of his dance content that has spiked the interest of many.

Actor Nkubi shared encounter with veteran singer Mike Ejeagha. Credit: @nkubi_official

Source: Instagram

Amid the sudden hype surrounding Mike Ejeagha, actor Nkubi reminisced on the time he visited the veteran in his hometown, Abakpa Nike, in Enugu state, for his university final-year project.

The small-sized movie star noted that Ejeagha is celebrated in Igbo land for his music genre, which is "Folklore, because it resonates deeply with Igbo culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He recounted the two-hour conversation he had with Mike Ejeagha over his final-year project, which was centred on Folklore. Nkubi pointed out that he chose the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo hitmaker as his case study because he deemed it a perfect choice for his project topic.

Sharing an old picture of him and the living legend, he wrote:

"Mike Ejeagha is very popular among the Igbos going by his Genre of Music "Folklore. This is a picture of me and Mike Ejeagha. He Appears younger here. This was in 2008 when I travelled down to Abakpa Nike in Enugu state for my Final year Project. My Project topic was on Folklore and he appears as the perfect choice and case study for it. My memory with him was fun in my 2 hours chat with him."

See his post below:

Nkubi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kodydkodynator:

"I remember when we discussed him on "Awa own" on radio then, and you spoke so fondly about him. I'm glad he's getting recognised for his great work."

jojofalani:

"Personally I think 2 hours is too BRIEF for such a legendary chat."

a_walk_in_my_shoe:

"So u didn’t know to post and appreciate him then till now he’s seeing the light so u want use that light to shine urself. Nawa o."

_adejoe:

"Baba Even you sef na LEGENDARY."

naijaluxuryautos:

"So for this "short" visit na him you carry tape recorder?"

andy_otutu:

"Waow! That was 16yrs ago. You are due for another visit then."

_josephmomodu:

"Bros na recorder be that abi na ur wallet 💳 I wan confirm something."

zuzumamman:

"2008 I just finished secondary school o! This is Lovely."

ogbolor:

"I no go shock if u dey there when lucifer fall from heaven seff😂.... ancient of days."

VDM shares take on Gwo Gwo Ngwo royalty drama

Nigerian internet sensation Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman (VDM), addressed his fellow citizens and other concerned netizens regarding skit maker Brain Jotter and folktale legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Recall that Brain Jotter initiated an online challenge using Mike Ejeagha's decades-old song "Gwo Gwo Ngwo." The challenge has garnered participation from top celebrities in the country.

Some Nigerians are urging that the comedian should generously reward Mike Ejeagha for using his song to trend on social media. Amid the varied opinions, Verydarkman shared his views.

Source: Legit.ng