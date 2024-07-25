Nigerian singer Davido spurred a fresh debate around the country's competitive music industry

The former DMW executive was spotted with his friends when he boldly stated that he was the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria

Netizens didn't hesitate to dish out their hot takes as they took sides and dragged other singers into the matter

The footage depicted the "Unavailable" hitmaker and his entourage in high spirits as they prepared to feast, sparking discussions and reactions across social media.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, caused a frenzy online after a video captured him at a gathering with friends. The Afrobeat star, enjoying the moment, took the opportunity to boast about his skills and talent.

Davido bragged about being the only GOAT in Nigeria. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The viral video, shared on Elon Musk's X platform, showed Davido claiming to be the only GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in Nigeria. This statement seemed to be prompted by the setting the star and his friends were in.

The viral footage showed the singer and his guys about to enjoy a barbecue-spiced goat before his controversial comment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions to Davido's statement below:

@princessluna237:

"Burnaboy clears all of these mids y'all are throwing around. And I'm not even that much of a fan."

@Lirahback:

"Person wey be frog, nah why new cats dey disrespect am."

@SportyStacey7:

He bragged about himself which is cool. He's a musical star too."

@lil_maamiii:

"Perfect example of “if them nor clap for you, clap for yourself”

@Wire__7:

"David na my Brother ooo but he’s no know Wetin e talk for there."

@GodFatherLino:

"People go think say he was talking about greatest of all time, but no, na the real goat he dey call himself, ewure, or ikeregbe, what is it called in your language?"

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng