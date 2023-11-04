Popular Nigerian comedian, Layi Wasabi, is now trending on social media after a video of him in a nightclub went viral

In the clip, the funny man was seen rocking his native attire while drinking from a bottle of Azul in the club

A number of Nigerians were very amused by the video of the comedian having fun considering he's known for acting as a lawyer in his skits

Popular Nigerian comedian, Isaac Olayiwola aka Layi Wasabi, has made the news after a video of him having fun in a nightclub trended.

The young comedian who is known for his unconventional sense of humor and lawyer skits, surprised many fans with the videos of him having fun.

It all started when Layi posted a video on his page of him walking outside a popular nightclub in Lagos and hoping that he would get to enter the place one day. Shortly after the video dropped, Nollywood actor and nightlife businessman, Yhemo Lee, told the comedian that they should go to a club that night.

Hours later, Yhemo Lee started to post videos on his Snapchat page of Layi having a good time at the nightclub. The video showed the comedian dressed in a native attire and dancing to the music.

Layi did not just stop at dancing, he was also seen pouring himself a drink from an expensive bottle of Azul. The comedian poured some of the drink in the mouth of one of the pretty ladies at the club.

The young comedian was also well honoured at the nightclub seeing as his name was displayed on a big screen as they welcomed him.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of comedian Layi Wasabi in nightclub

The video of Layi having a good time at a nightclub soon spread on social media and it got many Nigerians rolling with laughter. A number of netizens were amused to see the comedian letting his hair down.

Read some of their comments below:

