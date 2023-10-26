Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has got fans and colleagues jumping on his MY G challenge and showing off their expensive accessories

Even though the challenge is for rich people, skit maker Layi Wasabi jumped on it and showed off his fake designers

Layi claimed his oversized suit cost N2m, Muslim Dior glasses valued at N163k, as well as other accessories in the video

Popular comedian Isaac Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, has joined the league of Davido and other rich celebrities on Kizz Daniel's My G challenge.

The singer shared the skit maker's entry for the challenge on his page and revealed the cost of his outfit and accessories.

Layi joined Kizz Daniel's challenge with his oversized suit. Photo credit: @layiwasabi

Layi said his Muslim Dior (an imitation of Christian Dior) glasses cost $200 (N163k), his oversized Pradoff Myself suit cost $2500 (N2m), and his shoes cost $199 (N162k).

He also revealed how much his office, a space under a tree with branches, cost.

Kizz Daniel captioned the video:

"My Lawyer @layiwasabi. E pele ! Welcome #MYG. Google assignment."

Watch the video below:

Recall that a popular Nigerian-UK-based pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, left people talking on social media after he jumped on the challenge. Pastor Tobi raised the bar to a new level.

Reactions to Layi Wasabi's video

The skit maker's video got netizens calling him out over the prices of his cheap ensemble.

Read some comments below:

hermedart:

"The law @layiwasabi you should arrest the person that sold salubata to you for $199."

sirehabbiibb:

"Which office o? the one under tree??"

sisto_omoeko:

"At least his office has branches."

eyinjuoluwaa001:

"Challenge closed! THE LAW don win! Or who wants to argue then do court case under the mango tree or ontop car bonnet?"

thevillagechef:

"He say na Muslim Dior … no be Christian again."

tundetash:

"That shoe isn’t $200. Is there a typo there? Lawyer Layi? N200, maybe?"

abbeytee_:

"This your suit looks like it has 2 apartments inside."

ta_alabi:

"The day I am able to understand this coat size, there will be nothing I wouldn't be able to understand in this life."

slaywithvey:

"Challenge over. We have a winner."

