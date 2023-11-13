Barely days after the release of the collaboration between upcoming act Young Duu and Carter Efe, an online feud has begun

Young Duu called the attention of netizens to an event attended by the Machala crooner, where he performed their song Oyinmo alone

Lashing out in anger, the young talent noted that Carter didn't take him along to the show for them to perform together

A Nigerian up-and-coming singer, Young Duu, has accused his colleague Carter Efe of trying to take advantage of him.

Duu took to Instagram Live to voice his anger over Carter Efe performing their hit single "Oyinmo" at an event without taking him along.

He publicly said that Carter Efe was a comedian, not a musician, yet he was using his work for personal gain.

Young Duu said he had been put in a worse position after quitting Portable's Zeh Nation to join the Machala crooner in Lagos.

Watch his rant below:

Young Duu's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiles some reactions below:

expensive_bugatti:

"E don burst, go run meet Portable back, he can handle this wahala wahala."

enibanks_:

"This is a strategy guys na normal promoting stuff."

mahmoud_ceo:

"He doesn’t sound serious, maybe plot twist just to whine Nigerians."

elishajboy:

"Why re some people laughing, what is even funny. Somebody is crying out is pain Nigerians are laughing , omo people re heartless."

craig175900:

"Some of you bashing him up for his English... If them carry you most of you go do IELTS exams una go still fail ! Maybe English na your papa language... Oyibo fit speak your a too? Awon Omo eru."

elishajboy:

"Shabi u said there is no problem when Nigeria complain about Carter puting his name on that song .u said no problem."

malone_marlone:

"Plot twist rather, they now trying to fake beef to make him gain more fame. Make his music stream more .. that’s how the industry."

