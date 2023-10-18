Nigerian reality TV star Saga Adeoluwa trends online after a clip of him joining the Kizz Daniel "My G" challenge went viral

Saga, unlike others, decided to tweak the TikTok challenge and used it to promote his artwork

Kizz Daniel, in response to the video, reposted the clip on his page and ordered one of the beautiful works

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and artist Saga Adeoluwa recently struck gold after a video of him jumping on Kizz Daniel's TikTok "My G" challenge went viral.

The reality TV star's video has caught the attention of singer Kizz Daniel, who reposted his My G video and placed an order for one of his works.

Saga jumps on Kizz Daniel's TikTok challenge with his artworks. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Saga flaunted three pieces of his artwork and their prices instead of showing the cost of his outfit like it is supposed to be done in the trend.

"This just made my year" - Saga reacts as Kizz Daniel buys one of his pieces

Kizz Daniel left Saga stunned after he reposted his clip on his IG and placed an order for one of the pieces.

Saga reacted to Kizz's comment, noting that his act of love towards him just made his year.

None of the artworks put on display by Saga cost less than N2m. The one picked by Kizz Daniel was valued at N2.3m.

See Saga's reaction to Kizz's order:

"Boss!! This just made my year! God bless you forever. @kizzdaniel is picking an art piece from me... I’m so glad As an artist, it’s not just about selling art but also selling to the right people. My work will hang beautifully on your wall✨."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Saga's video as he joins Kizz Daniel's TikTok challenge

See how netizens reacted to the video below:

@chef_chi5:

"Saga rest na cloth and shoes others dy show u come dy show us tv see head."

@johndee001:

"E go shook you say I get money pass your fav."

@thatgirl.dml30bg:

"I no fit do this challenge nowbut one day."

@vicky_baby222:

"Una go put some people under pressure because this challenge."

@abigail_oriyomi:

"Una don finally bring challenge wey poor man no fit do."

@kizzdaniel:

"Deliver my art o ."

@cutehannywhite:

"A true jack of all trades. Your creations are simply stunning."

@officialking_yousef:

"Beautiful masterpiece of artworks bro."

@ojokusaga:

"Blessed hands! Forever selling out."

@olatunjikhadija:

"I love what you did there, showcase your hustle and bring money home."

