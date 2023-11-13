Popular Nigerian-UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega took the internet by storm with the lush celebration of his birthday

To celebrate his new age, the cleric with extravagant taste held an automobile rally on the busy streets of London

Exquisite rides like Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and BMW were lined up in a video captured during the event

Nigerian-born UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega added a new year to his blissful existence on November 11, 2023.

To commemorate this milestone, the charismatic clergy opted for a spectacular celebration, organising a vibrant automobile rally on the bustling streets of London.

Pastor Tobi celebrates birthday in grand style Credit: @tobiadegboyega

A captivating video showcased a stunning lineup of luxury vehicles, featuring iconic brands such as Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and BMW, all contributing to the grandeur of the occasion.

In the video, Pastor Tobi enthusiastically introduced the car rally, emphasising that it continued his birthday party.

More videos from pastor Tobi's birthday

Netizens react to Pastor Tobi’s birthday rally

may18_souvenirsandessentials:

"Abeg Shey This Church Get Branch For Lagos?"

iloritolulope:

"If I see Visa enter uk ehn..na ur church I dey go so."

iam_bama:

"The deception in this video is laughable."

timbolooo:

"Who said you can’t serve God and still live the lively life. Life/money is good."

beccapascal:

"Lol unna go explain watin Dey this pastor work later. Pastor dey shine, member Dey borrow money from Loan app."

papidey4you:

"So, what kinda Christianity does other pastors in Nigeria practice? Because I believe, in as much as the lord Jesus Christ wants us to practice purity, he’s also after our prosperity.

" And pastor Tobi is an example of the prosperity I yearn for Christians to have. I strongly believe that the Bible has given us all the keys to succeed and prosper. The church needs to teach the congregation that, and wake up to claiming what’s rightfully theirs."

babatee.1:

"Yes, Jesus was never different from his disciple that was why he was so difficult to identify him.

"God bless PT and more years in good health and wealth."

konigdwin:

"These are men, no go Dey snap with person motor hustle buy your own."

ghaye_mokobia:

"Very soon the real gist go come out , mtchewwww."

mz_adelana:

"Please who ordained this Tobi guy a pastor."

