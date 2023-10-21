Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw addressed the public for the second time on the involvement of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in Mr Ibu's medical care

Legit.ng reported that the veteran's wife called out the AGN, stating that they were yet to make contributions towards her husband's predicament

In reaction to the outburst, Kate highlighted the times the national body made a couple of personal and group donations for the sick actor, of which his daughter Jasmine is aware

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, public relations officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has spoken about the accusations made against the national body by Stella Maris, the wife of ace actor John Okafor, known as Mr. Ibu.

In her official video released on October 21, Kate vehemently denied that AGN neglected Mr Ibu during his illness.

Kate Henshaw clarifies Mr Ibu’s wife's claims of AGN neglecting the veteran. Credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star stressed that the guild has always supported its members, especially in health emergencies.

Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, made a video claiming that the guild had never supported the welfare of her husband's health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She claimed that all attempts to reach the AGN and its president were fruitless.

Kate responded to Stella Maris' misinformation by stating that the guild had assisted a couple of times since 2021 through personal and general donations.

She also noted that Stella Maris may be in trouble, which could explain her statement, but that saying the guild hasn't assisted in her husband's medical care was inappropriate.

"Let me state categorically and vehemently that AGN has been of help to Mr Ibu. I do understand that she is at her wit's end; anybody would be, but to say AGN lied isn't true," she said in part.

See her video below:

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

funkekut:

"Blaaaaaad!! Well done darling. One thing for sure is you will speak your truth. #Factsonly May God heal Mr Ibu completely ."

bishy.opeyemi:

"Wetin dey pain me pass is the fact that they are using Aunty Kate wey I like, to communicate their incompetence and lies as an organization."

eyanmayweather:

"But is it their responsibility though ? Being an actor is just like any other job , you get paid for every job you do. There are lots of insurance companies an individual can subscribe to, it’s your job to take care of yourself."

20shadeshair:

"If Kate say they have helped him before then they have but let’s also not forget that this same people helping him are struggling in their own ways and facing a lot too they might not do so much as mr ibu wife would want them to but they should know Nigeria is hard."

fidelia.king:

"The earlier we realize that nobody owes us anything in this life the better for us all. It’s the entitlement mentality for me, did Mr Ibu act any movie for free?

"He was paid for all the jobs he was given and the AGN is just an association of actors they make individual donations to the association when a member is sick you don’t expect them to be responsible for a person whenever he or she is sick. Most times some people don’t even go for meetings or make monthly or quarterly contributions to the association.

"Mr Ibu’s wife is the problem here just early this year she came out on social media accusing lady Jasmine of snatching her husband from her and how Mr Ibu beats her all in the name of clout. My brothers when looking for a wife find a lady who can rally round for you without causing you more pain. When she was enjoying she didn’t remember Nigerians and AGN."

mazijack:

"I hope those attacked very dark man de see am now? I thought AGN has a president."

jalupon:

"I really don’t understand. Seems like the Guild has supported him in the past. What do they expect them to do? Look after him for the rest of his life?"

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday after videos of him at a hospital went viral.

The report noted that the veteran entertainer wasn't in good health and revealed that his legs were being touted for amputation.

His family celebrated him as they tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

Source: Legit.ng