The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has reacted to reports of the body abandoning their colleague, Mr Ibu

In a video that has gone viral, the AGN's director of communications, Kate Henshaw, revealed the group had been providing necessary support to Mr Ibu

Kate revealed the AGN has gone as far as tasking its members privately to help assist the veteran actor

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) finally broke its silence amid allegations of the group abandoning their member, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Mr Ibu is currently battling illness and had to celebrate his 63rd birthday at an undisclosed hospital.

Kate Henshaw speaks on behalf of AGN. Credit: @k8henshaw @realmribu

After videos from the hospital showing Mr Ibu soliciting funds from the public emerged online, some netizens claimed the guild had abandoned their own.

Kate Henshaw speaks for AGN

However, in a statement released by the AGN's director of communications, Kate Henshaw, on Friday, October 20, the guild stated it had never abandoned any of its members.

Kate, in a video, said:

“The guild has never abandoned any of its members in need, especially with health intervention, we have been at the forefront of providing necessary support even before his health condition was made public and this has been done with the full knowledge of his immediate family members."

She added that the AGN also tasked its members privately to help in providing assistance.

Netizens react as AGN denies abandoning Mr Ibu

omar_whales:

"Wait let’s get it right, so if they had reached out to help him as Kate said and if its true then how come Mr Ibu on his sick bed was asking for support? I dnt get it?"

goddess_dope:

"If to say vdm no talk I swear all this people mind for deh ground."

realujunwamandy_:

"Thank you ma’am.. somobdoy should help me tag verydarkman."

positiveannedidem:

"So na VDBM don bring Una leg come outside like this…"

