Famous social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) has kept his promise as he visits veteran comic actor Mr Ibu at the hospital

VeryDarkMan, during his visit, made some heart-wrenching revelations about Mr Ibu's health and how his colleagues have abandoned him

In the viral video, VDM also revealed that the trending news about Bukola Saraki clearing Mr Ibu's medical bills was false

Famous Nigerian TikToker Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has sparked reactions online with some allegations he levelled against the Actors Guild of Nigeria in a viral video.

VDM made the allegations during his recent visit to the hospital where veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is currently receiving treatment.

VeryDarkMan slams AGN for stealing money contributed to Mr Ibu. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@realmribu

Source: Instagram

Martins, during the visit, shared four essential information.

Bukola Saraki clears Mr Ibu's medical bills

First, he revealed that news about Bukola Saraki clearing Mr Ibu's medical bills was inaccurate. He noted that the tabs at the former hospital where he was receiving treatment were the ones that were cleared.

VDM also called out Mr Ibu's colleagues and the AGN for lying about caring for the actor and supporting him before he came online to beg for support.

He also revealed how bad things were with Mr Ibu's legs. VDM noted that his feet were already decomposing, and maggots were coming out of it.

In the video, Martins made a shocking revelation of how much AGN collected from people for Mr Ibu. He said the body got as much as N5m from different donors but only gave the veteran and his family N700k.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to VeryDarkMan's video

VeryDarkMan's viral video after visiting Mr Ibu at the hospital stirs emotions:

@timbolooo:

"Ashwear,i refuse to believe that someone/people donated 5m and the actors gave only 700k, that doesn’t sound right in any way. This guy dey cap."

@iheanacho_peace16:

"Make all actors leave Mr ibu bills make verydarkman n him people pay am."

@baba.tgwhite:

"This guy is saying the truth and doing the right thing. No matter what they say we. Have been seeing lots of actors in the past that Nollywood didn't do anything for so Mr Ibu is not an exception. There is no structure in Nollywood and there is no love there also."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Hmmmm how true is this or is he trying to chase clout with this? Hmmmm."

@bishy.opeyemi:

"Omo this VDM guy Dey try, Mr Ibu would be lucky there’s someone like him. Nigerians don’t just like the truth."

@kor_in_effect:

"The Verydarkman is gossipmille, Gistlover and instablognaija put together. You must not agree with him all the time but the Dude is real and special."

@honeyslashy:

"I still don’t like this boy and I will never like him."

@b_smartofficial:

"Everybody just dey lie for the country . Team VDM romance and kiss this comment."

@donaldmgb6:

"Thank you, verydarkman .Them say you too talk , but ur talk dey really work for people body ."

@feyisayorichards:

"The guy naa real principalities and powers against so many people."

@stephanie_aleta11:

"Please if don't like VDM you are free to go and hug transform, thank you."

VeryDarkMan blasts Nkechi Blessing's Boyfriend over Mr Ibu's condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that when VDM got into an online war with Nkechi Blessings' boyfriend, Xxssive.

The social media activist reacted after the actress' boo disagreed with him over his take on veteran actor Mr Ibu's medical condition.

In his video, VeryDarkMan said he had noticed that Xxssive had been looking for his attention by using every opportunity to bash him.

Source: Legit.ng