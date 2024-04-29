A UK-based man has shared a video accusing popular pastor, Odumeje, of disappointing his followers in London

According to him, people came from far and wide to London so that Odumeje could lay hands and pray for them

However, he claimed that Odumeje only spent 30 minutes after he arrived and only performed his songs on stage without praying for anyone

A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom has shared a video questioning if popular pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, was a real pastor or a performer.

In a now-viral video, he claimed that Odumeje disappointed his followers in London after keeping them including the sick waiting.

Nigerian man shares experience with Odumeje Photo credit: @agujoelchigekwu12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man speaks on Odumeje’s visit to London

Agu Joel Chigekwu narrated in a TikTok post that people came from far and wide to London to witness Odumeje’s presence and for his prayers.

Joel said people bought tickets, came on time, and were in the front row waiting to receive their healing.

However, when Odumeje arrived, Joel claimed that he first stayed at the airport for a while to advertise his song 'Powers'.

He finally arrived at the venue where he allegedly performed his songs for 30 minutes before leaving for another show without praying for anyone.

Odumeje’s alleged actions left Joel wondering if he (Odumeje) was a pastor or a performer.

He said:

“He sing oh, people come think say after singing he will start praying for people before you know it Odumeje don disappear. Na person come dey tell me say he get show for another place. I come dey wonder Odumeje na pastor abi na performer. Na artist him be?”

Reactions as man calls out Odumeje

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok had different things to say about the video.

@stanley _u said:

“Wait oo, So some people actually came for Odumeje to pray for them? I thought people abroad are supposed to be more learned?”

@chynaablak said:

"That was a total disappointment."

@johnson_eboy said:

“This guy na mumu. Even as you de UK your mumu never do. How you go expect church clown to come UK Dey perform WWE miracles.”

@iamh02 reacted:

“And una de Abroad, Sense far from all of una...SMH.”

@ndaralphcomedy reacted;

“He came and noticed that una no need the powers again, let him reserve it for Nigeria because Uk is powered already.”

@thugboy_ said:

“Nothing Dey reach human beings for this life if them do talk if them no do na still talk which one wan con do you my bro.”

@africanflamingo_ said:

“He's a subject of ridicule cos he brought it upon himself. He's a comedian and skit maker.”

@iamdennyb said:

“If to say enough time dey for am, him for launch gandugagandusa for una front there asap una mind go dey am.”

Watch the video below:

