FCT, Abuja - Titi Abubakar, the wife of the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 election, has revealed to Nigerians how she was neglected and got no assistance because she is married to Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku's wife cries out over neglect from Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

Nigerians don't support my project, Atiku's wife cries out

According to her, people have refused to support her pet project, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, just because she is a spouse to the politician, business tycoon, and former Vice President of Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

Titi, however, said she would never be deterred by the development, as she was determined in her efforts to ensure the complete eradication of women trafficking and child labour across the globe.

Mrs. Abubakar made this disclosure in Abuja after being conferred with the Champion 2023 Leadership (Heart of Gold) Award, The Punch newspaper report added.

She said:

”I have been doing this job for 24 years and nobody has ever recognised me. They have not called me for recognition and I said to myself that I’m just doing God’s work, that my reward is in heaven."

She thanked all those working in the foundation, saying they have stood by her even as she doesn’t have so much money for them.

Source: Legit.ng