A video of Nollywood actor Mr Ibu celebrating his birthday in a hospital has surfaced on social media

The actor looked sick in the recording as he sat on the chair with a cake, he was surrounded by his family members

One of his legs was badly injured and it was obvious that he was in pain as he sat, trying to sing the birthday song

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor known as Mr Ibu is not enjoying the best of health right now. A video of the indisposed comic thespian has stirred reactions online.

In the recording, his family marked his birthday as he sat on down looking terribly ill. They tried to cheer him up but he would have none of their jokes.

Mr Ibu Marks Birthday in Hospital Photo Credit @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu has an injury on his leg

In the video, one of the legs of the actor was an eyesore as it was severely wounded. The ailing actor was also not cheerful in the few minutes the video lasted.

A medium-sized cake was on the table, accompanied with a chilled juice bottle. Mr Ibu managed to cut the cake while his wife shared the drinks among the people at the scene.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Mr Ibu

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Mr Ibu in the hospital. Many wished him well and said he should get back on his feet soon. Here are some of the reactions.

@iamubfire0:

"More life to celebrate in good health legend ."

@iwalowotitilayo:

"Happy birthday sir.. get well soon."

@dj_bombastik1:

"Get well soon ."

@callmeteekay_:

"Nothing will happen to you in jesus name. Happy birthday sir wish you long life."

@lulucious_butter:

"Get well soon sir , happy birthday our Legend."

@official_bukkycutz:

"Happy birthday sir ibu Our very own comedian Actor #Enugu."

@shockzysteel:

"Happy birthday."

@ugoccie:

"Happy birthday Legend. May God in his infinite mercy keep you."

@popekingsolo:

"He’s really in pains, God will heal you soon

@betaproperty_ng:

"God heal our legend."

@omalicha55:

"Happy birthday sir, Good health and long life for you IJN ."

Mr Ibu begs his daughter to drink his medicine as he recovers

Legit. ng had previously reported that Mr Ibu had begged his daughter Jasmine to take some pills on his behalf because he was scared of taking them.

In a video shared on Tik Tok, his daughter tried to coax him to take the pills, but he pretended to be ready to burst into tears as he pleaded not to take the medicine.

The video got many fans laughing and they wished him well and prayed for his speedy recovery.

