Stella Ibu, wife of veteran actor Mr Ibu, has reacted to a recent speech released by Kate Henshaw about her husband's condition

Mr Ibu's wife, in a trending clip, noted that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), which her husband is a member of, has never supported the ailing comic actor

Stella also revealed how she had tried to reach out to Emeka Rollas, the President of AGN, but he ignored her messages

Stella Maris, wife of Nollywood comic actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has sparked reactions online after a clip of her slamming the Actors Guild of Nigeria for using her ailing husband to chase clout.

Mr Ibu's wife, in a viral clip shared online, slammed the AGN for lying about helping her husband.

A video of Mr Ibu's wife calling out AGN its members goes viral. Photo credit: @realiburess/@vderydarkblackman/@agn

Source: Instagram

Stella noted in her viral clip that she was unhappy with how the AGN was using her husband's health condition to chase clout.

"AGN never supported my husband" - Mr Ibu's wife says

Mrs Okafor, in her trending video, also revealed that she tried to reach the president of AGN a number of times, but he never responded.

Maris revealed that the first time she saw Kate Henshaw was on Friday, October 20, 2023, and hours later, she released a viral video claiming to have been helping Mr Ibu for years.

She slammed the actress as an evil person using her husband to chase clout.

Watch the viral video below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Mr Ibu's wife's video

Read some of the comments the viral clip stirred online below:

@veevogee:

"Verydarkman always get reserved proof before coming out to shout. Remove the h@te and see the truth."

@t__d__ht:

"Verydarkman spits true facts. And he never abused Mr Ibu. He said he was ashamed that the nollywood doesn’t have a structure for legends."

@fizkid_agbaawo:

"WHEN I SAID WE DONT LOVE THE TRUTH IN NIGERIA, THEY ALL ATTACKED ME….. I knew those actors were hurt that’s why they are dragging VDM."

@_sueldelioness:

"Y’all remove the sentiments and hate from this VDM and see how factual and true his intensions are on every case he has addressed on this social media space."

@dr_nwakychy:

"Mr Ibu’s wife is feeling so entitled. No actor/actress or AGN owe you anything. Let’s tell ourselves the truth."

@cryptofund_exchange_:

"I wan understand something….is it that all the people attacking VDM don’t understand English Abi wetin ….What the hell is he saying that is biting you guys."

@triple_pin_:

"My question is why are the female Nollywood actress making so much money and buying expensive cars and houses but the male Nollywood are suffering and couldn’t afford basic things for themselves. This female Nollywood actress You people never tell us where una for dey see money."

@ms_raemohd:

"Very dark man they talk true. But y’all just hating him for no reason."

@steph.anny__:

"Everytime this man goes live on TikTok people are always gifting him, where’s the money?"

Mr Ibu marks his 62nd birthday on hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mr Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday after videos of him at a hospital went viral.

The report noted that the veteran entertainer wasn't in good health and revealed that his legs were being touted for amputation.

His family on his birthday celebrated him as they tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

Source: Legit.ng