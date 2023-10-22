Ibrahim Lateef, one of the growing Nigerian artists and final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, has said that being an undergraduate and an entrepreneur was very difficult, but he has been enjoying the grace of God.

Lateef, who has been making waves with his re-enactment of trending movies, told Legit.ng that he missed an impromptu test because he was away for a movie production in Lagos.

The actor called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, adding that different declarations that ceded the Palestinian land to Israel should be looked into critically.

Actor Lateef calls for free education in tertiary levels

He went further to talk about the education policy of President Bola Tinubu, urging the President to emulate the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and make education free at the tertiary institution level.

Lateef said:

"It has not always been easy. In part three, I missed an impromptu test when returning from a movie location in Lagos. But Grace found me; the test was rescheduled. God is assisting me, and I always set my priorities straight."

Lateef explains challenges facing students in dwindling Nigerian economy

He also spoke on the current economy in the country and how students are finding it hard to pay in the face of the increment in school fees and expressed the optimism that God would come through for students to survive the challenges.

The actor said:

"I don’t know the kind of advice to give to the people who woke up to sudden news of increment in fee, but I hope and believe God will provide."

Mohbad: Lateef speaks on bullying in entertainment industry

Speaking on the background of the death of the 27-year-old Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Lateef also commented on the alleged bullying in the entertainment industry.

He said:

"Entertainment industry is everything they call it, extortion, oppression and all forms of obnoxious acts truly happen, just like every other field of human endeavor. I think we need to be careful with the offers and contracts we agreed upon. We should be extra careful so that we don’t become victims of these vices that would not end soon."

