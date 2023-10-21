Nigerian comedian Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, spurred heartwarming reactions among fans and netizens

Indigenous actress Iyabo Ojo, who was vocal and active during the the comedian's daughter's molestation case, shared a new update online

The movie star revealed that Princess' daughter was doing well in the UK, which was met with immense gratitude from the comic queen

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken about the progress of Comedian Princess' foster daughter, allegedly violated by Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The Nollywood star, well-known for her uncompromising stance on social issues, was a powerful voice during the Baba Ijesha child molestation case.

However, recently, there have been reports of misunderstanding between the two colleagues, but the new development seems to say otherwise.

Iyabo Ojo recently posted a video on social media accepting the prestigious Woman of the Year award when she spoke on the progress of the comedian's daughter, Aderoju Mathew, alias DJ Splash, and late singer Mohbad's legal case.

While acknowledging her award, she thanked God for comedian Princess's foster daughter's success in the United Kingdom.

She also revealed that DJ Splash was recovering nicely and noted that they were still waiting for Mohbad's toxicology results.

Comedian Princess salutes Iyabo Ojo

Reacting to the post, the humour queen showered encomiums on the actress and noted that she was indeed a mother who deserved the award she was given.

She wrote:

"You deserve many accolades. You are a true mother. May God build a hedge of fire around you and your family. No weapon fashioned against you will prosper in Jesus' mighty name. I love you loads."

See Iyabo's video receiving her award

Netizens react to Comedian Princess' appreciation

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the comedian's appreciation and that of Iyabo's new award.

See their comments below:

million_dollar_babe:

"Amen IJMN . Thank you so much Princess."

sarahfolasadeadegbite:

"Amen in millions time."

lolalawal305:

"Amen,we love iyaboojo."

favourite_main:

"Well deserved mama. Congratulations and I know soon God will shame those who wants to bring you down for going against them and speaking the truth. We shall overcome them."

moni_ambrose:

"Queen mother congratulations to you Mommy."

officialaduniadee:

"Aunty iyabo u really tried despite the dragging u still don’t relent.... God Almighty will continue to bless and uphold u and ur family IJN."

crispytreatzng:

"You're so deserving of this. Congratulations Woman of the year for speaking up and speaking right for the youths. God bless you ma'am."

Video as Iyabo Ojo visits DJ Splash

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of when Iyabo Ojo visited the ex-Marlian signee after he was alleged to have lost his sanity.

The clips of the young DJ left many filled with emotions as he looked fragile, sick and in extreme need of immediate medical attention.

During this visit, Splash revealed how Naira Marley and his boys allegedly poisoned him before dumping him with his mum.

