Nigerian actress Regina Daniels turned heads as she travelled in grand style to her hometown in Delta state

The young star stunned in a radiant blue ankara midi gown with a scarf to match as she boarded her husband's private jet

Taking to social media, she announced her plans, and one was to ensure that her husband's senatorial constituency was running well

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has captivated her fans and millions of netizens following her recent appearance on social media.

The young star made a grand statement in a simple ankara outfit as she visited her hometown Delta state in her husband, Ned Nwoko's private jet.

Regina Daniels heads to Delta state to see family and other official duties. Credit: @regina.daniels

The billionaire's wife mentioned that she was travelling home to relive old memories and feel the nostalgia of being with family and friends.

Regina reminisced about the calmness and richness of familiar environments filled with love, delicious local food, and fun activities.

However, she emphasised that her primary focus was to visit her husband's constituency and carry out any official duties required by her people.

"Heading to Delta state, Asaba. It's my all time favorite place to go. But why ? …….Well I guess it's because everything feels closer.

"My family, my friends, my village, dim's village, the food I like, the things I like to do, my plenty plenty children, the calmness of the area, my knowledge of almost everywhere, the fact that I will have less things to do unless the ones I create, and of course our main primary constituency in the senate. We owe it to the people of Delta North."

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' announcement

sweezzy1:

"NNEAMAKA REGINA OMALICHAM."

amadiva_bridals:

"Welcome home sis we are glad to have u."

ivybeautyskincare_:

"So pretty Gina."

ewrry:

"My woman crush everyday ❤️ shape on fire."

cele_stinejoy:

"Wetin be love self Omo I chose money instead of love ooo them no dey eat love."

queenjesyka:

"When a woman is with a man of class, you would know by her mode of dressing and the things she does and how she does them . Her associations and understanding changes, too. Did you see her twerking up and down or bouncing but.t here and there? No! That's because she is with a king, and royalty doesn't associate with such."

ann_beauty_11:

"Please did your husband have a brother?"

welyrei:

"See Beauty 00."

