Blogger Tunde Ednut has stated that he supports Portable threatening a show promoter who took the money he was sprayed at his concert in Italy

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, Portable ran after the car of the show promoter and kicked it, he also frightened him

Ednut posted on Instagram that the music campaigner was paid, so he shouldn't have taken from the money fans sprayed Portable

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has taken to Instagram to show Portable love after a show promoter took the money he was sprayed away with him.

Ednut wrote that what the music campaigner did for the singer was incorrect. He posted a clip of how Portable reacted to how the guy treated him

Tunde Ednut supports Portable against Italy show promoter

Tunde Ednut questions Portable's' show promoter

Not done with what he wrote, Ednut questioned why a show supporter would say that particular money belongs to him after he must have been paid.

He also cautioned Portable that he was in Italy and not in Nigeria. He said he should calm down and not take the laws into his hands.

Fans react to Tunde Ednut's video

Netizens have reacted to the clip posted by the blogger. Most people supported Portable and said he has been working hard to earn money. See some of the comments here.

@iam_dadymunso:

"It's old video I guess I knew when he posted it."

@okonlagos:

"This is unfair. A fan pays gate fee to get entertained. He gets his money’s worth and even more. Moved by appreciation and love for his fave, he gifts him cash. How is that a show promoter’s money? If the fan didn’t get his entertainment satisfaction, he would likely boo Portable. Would the show promoter have offered to share in the shame by demanding he should be booed too? Why then does he want to share in the cash largesse? Guy be givin human tr@ffick#ng vibes here."

@iam_dayooo:

"If u love portable hit like

@showkeyentertainment:

"I’m also a Promoter, How the Useless Promoter will carry the money. The Promoter money is what he sold at the Entrance and the Beer he sold. Ko ni da fun that Promoter, Olorun Aba ti Eje."

@carphy_flinks:

"I don talk am before and I go still talk am now,Portable is my new role model seh!"

@kingsliveth:

"Portable is working hard to make a living. Why ripping him off his hard earned money⁉️"

@koffithaguru:

"Go and try this with Wasiu, Pasuma or King Sunny Ade. Dem spray artiste you Sey na you get am. The beating wey you go COLLECT go draw zebra for your body."

@zamosings:

"But them suppose don learn say Zazu money be like Ceazar money! Give to Zazu what belongs to Zazu na! E dey constitution sef ."

@biwills:

"Them suppose don learn say Zazu money na Caesar , give to Caesar what belongs to him."

@lyteoncorleone:

"Don’t they sign any contracts detailing the terms and conditions before these shows? "

@black_caramel_001:

"If mohbad Dey close to portable we for know everything wey happen."

Portable goes haywire after a show promoter ripped him in Italy

Legit.ng had previously reported that Portable had reacted aggressively after he was cheated in Italy by a show promoter.

Her expressed displeasure because a show promoter took the money he was sprayed by fans during his performance.

Portable threatened to deal with the guy by cursing him and his mother. He also questioned why his money would be taken away.

