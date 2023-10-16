Portable has told his side of the story after a video of him fighting in the street in Italy went viral

The singer revealed a promoter tried to 'rip' him by taking all of his money after he performed at a show

Portable added that he had to go full crazy with the man and show him why he is called Zazu before he could get his money

Habeeb Okikiola, aka, Portable, revealed that after a show in Italy, he tried to get the money he was sprayed, and the promoter tried to go away with it.

According to the Zazu crooner, the man said any money he got in his pocket while performing was his, and the rest, which were foreign currencies in a carton, belonged to him.

Portable reveals what happened in Italy with promoter Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable said he had to show the man madness and kept the money in his pants since whatever was on him belonged to him.

The singer also bragged about how he cannot be 'ripped'

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Portable's explanation generated mixed reactions among netizens. Read some comments gathered below:

moore30bg:

"Same way wizkid ripped terri, we no even hear about am again Omo."

ask_of_mimi:

"Na every time them Dey reap you."

___tracksballer_____:

"Shebi all the one wey dey my pocket na my own Oya I don put am for pocket"

skulbabygram:

"They no dey whine naija man ..."

nechboy94:

"Lol en think say na nigeria"

official_kelvinrain:

"You seff go get reasonable manager."

abc_express_solutions:

"Na every time dem wan rip Portable ni?"

___tracksballer_____:

"Ajeh if that guy come outside portable go too beat am Ehn"

broken_bo2:

"The only reason I like this guy standing for himself steady "

tamedo45:

"Staged though but funny. Zeh nation publicity adviser is doing a great job "

auspicious.oscar:

"Him no know you, an why him dey whine u. I trust you, you will never gree for them. I'm proud of my Portable"

phreakyyy_:

"How you go settle down say na Portable dey your mind to Reap"

