The thought of carrying the same gender with a goat has thrown a pregnant woman into a frenzy.

In a video, she happily celebrated with a goat after she learnt they were carrying the same sex in their wombs

Woman and goat pregnant with the same gender.

Source: TikTok

Nigerians react to the pregnant lady's video

nenye said:

"Una go born goat."

Abikeposh designs said:

"Your husband dey try i swear."

Queen L Offical❤️ said:

"No you happy bcz more meat is on the way."

YEMI_FOOTIES said:

"You tightened the rope."

olyviaseyram said:

"Na me and my cat ooe don born dey get another belly again oooam always angry at it."

Mhiz Jewel said:

"How ur children no go stubborn?"

In a video which she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen playing around with her goat. She appeared to be dancing to a native song playing in the background as the goat followed her movements.

Source: Legit.ng