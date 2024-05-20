Global site navigation

Lady Excited after Finding out She and Goat are Pregnant With Same Gender, Celebrates in Video
People

Lady Excited after Finding out She and Goat are Pregnant With Same Gender, Celebrates in Video

by  Victor Duru 1 min read

The thought of carrying the same gender with a goat has thrown a pregnant woman into a frenzy.

In a video, she happily celebrated with a goat after she learnt they were carrying the same sex in their wombs

More details shortly...

Woman and goat pregnant with the same gender.
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the pregnant lady's video

nenye said:

"Una go born goat."

Abikeposh designs said:

"Your husband dey try i swear."

Queen L Offical❤️ said:

"No you happy bcz more meat is on the way."

YEMI_FOOTIES said:

"You tightened the rope."

olyviaseyram said:

"Na me and my cat ooe don born dey get another belly again oooam always angry at it."

Mhiz Jewel said:

"How ur children no go stubborn?"

In a video which she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen playing around with her goat. She appeared to be dancing to a native song playing in the background as the goat followed her movements.

Source: Legit.ng

