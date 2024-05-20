Lady Excited after Finding out She and Goat are Pregnant With Same Gender, Celebrates in Video
The thought of carrying the same gender with a goat has thrown a pregnant woman into a frenzy.
In a video, she happily celebrated with a goat after she learnt they were carrying the same sex in their wombs
Nigerians react to the pregnant lady's video
nenye said:
"Una go born goat."
Abikeposh designs said:
"Your husband dey try i swear."
Queen L Offical❤️ said:
"No you happy bcz more meat is on the way."
YEMI_FOOTIES said:
"You tightened the rope."
olyviaseyram said:
"Na me and my cat ooe don born dey get another belly again oooam always angry at it."
Mhiz Jewel said:
"How ur children no go stubborn?"
In a video which she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen playing around with her goat. She appeared to be dancing to a native song playing in the background as the goat followed her movements.
