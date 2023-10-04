Nigerian music producer Samklef has taken to social media to call out celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut

The music star recounted his issue with Tunde, claiming that he could have poisoned him

Samklef shut down attempts to get him not to speak by saying that Mohbad died because he kept quiet

Popular Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has spilled messy details about his fallout with Tunde Ednut.

While going live on his Instagram page, the music star claimed that the celebrity blogger could have poisoned him many years ago.

According to Samklef, Tunde Ednut came to give him a drink despite knowing that they were ganging up against him. Not stopping there, the music producer added that he was paid for an ad, and the brand paid some blogs to post it, but Tunde Ednut refused to post anything with his face on it.

He also went ahead to claim that Tunde connived with a number of people, including singer and celebrity stylist, SexySteelz, not to comment on his page anymore.

Samklef said:

“Tunde would have poisoned me if they wanted to poison me, he came to give me a drink when they had ganged up against me, you need to come and explain. I did an advert, I was paid N4 million to do an ad for a brand, they paid Instablog9ja, they paid Tunde Ednut but he rejected it, saying he’s not posting anything with my face. He also reached out to the likes to SexySteelz that they should stop commenting on my page, that’s why you don’t see them on my page.”

Samklef refuses to keep quiet

During the Instagram live video, music producer Masterkraft tried to caution Samklef, but he wasn’t having it. According to him, Mohbad died because of silence.

In his words:

“Masterkraft don’t beg me o, Mohbad die because of sey e no talk, that’s why all of them dey attack me because all of them book dey my hand and the book. I gave Tunde time for reconciliation.”

Reactions as Samklef calls out Tunde Ednut

Samklef’s heated video, where he made claims about Tunde Ednut, caused a huge stir online as netizens reacted to it. A number of them encouraged him to spill more details to avoid a tragedy like Mohbad.

Read some of their comments below:

knownsokeys:

“Listen to him now o. Later una go Dey hashtag justice for Samklef . Better attention to him now o. Don’t use cus of the love you guys have for Tunde to be blindfolded o. Uhm.”

aje.entertainment001:

“Tunde own too much. Una no know Tunde I know am well. Tunde na snake. Na ev*l as una see am so. If una mo know am well make una just shut up. I know Sam pain but a lot don’t know.”

taolet_eletuofficial:

“I enter comment section i Dey read lots of people Dey support Tunde. This man Dey speak out now, una no reason am. Na so Mohbad talk that time wey una no take am serious. I just don’t know why Nigerians are like this. Na until when something bad happen una go Dey shout justice for lagbaja justice for tamedo.”

03mediaceo:

“You will be abused and mocked when you try to speak out and clear your mind. What do Nigerians really wants?? Guys, please don’t forget depression is REAL.”

real_zaam:

“This guy is complaining now and y’all are making fun of him till he dies y’all will start with the bs of “why didn’t he speak up”.”

bankybeckz1:

“This bros is always chasing clout…normally Samklef no dey relevant again do everything to trend so sad.”

onyegbuleonweyyya:

“Talk your talk my brother , don’t bottle it up . Open up brother.”

jack_spa_rrow777:

“Nigeria will never get better. Mohbad spoke up, we said he was on drugss until he died. After he died we all started doing #justice for mohbad. Someone is coming out to express himself now, we Dey attack am. It is well.”

kingofficialfatalist2:

“Walahi America Depre$$ion don kee this guy for Yankee na you go fight tunde today na you go make friend with am tomorrow I no send tunde ednut but leave that dude alone and face your hustle ever since you see say tunde ednut Dey make am for blogging you don Dey envy you sef wan become blogger !!”

flous_luxuries:

“Same thing y'all said about mohbad when he spoke up is same thing y'all are repeating here...Because he's speaking against your favorite you call him names same way naira was your fav so you didn't listen to mohbad, today una Dey against same naira lol una no Dey ever learn.”

What Samklef said about Mohbad's Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Samklef recently addressed the mysteries surrounding Mohbad's death.

The music executive recently asserted that the deceased's Canadian Visa was released on the same day he passed away, in a post where he promised to interact with fans during an Instagram Live session later in the day.

The entertainer further added that the circumstances surrounding Imole's death shouldn't be ignored.

