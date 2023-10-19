Verydarkblackman has made a video where he lambasted movie practitioners for not contacting Mr Ibu, who is sick in the hospital

In the clip, he stated that veterans in the movie industry should be cared for in their old age instead of them begging to survive

He asked his over 6000 followers to raise N1k each to pay for the medical bills of Mr Ibu so they wouldn't cut his leg

Outspoken social commentator Martins Vincent Otse better known as Verydarkblackman, has caused a stir with his video about Mr Ibu and how the movie industry treats its veterans.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mr Ibu had cried out on the hospital bed over his health. He said he didn't want his leg to be amputated. He begged for money to take care of his health.

Verydarkblackman slams Nollywood over Mr Ibu's health. Photo Credit@verydarkblackman/@realmribu

Source: Instagram

Verydarkblackman made a video on Instagram to drag Nollywood practitioners for neglecting Mr Ibu.

He said the Nigerian movie industry should be ashamed of itself for allowing a veteran to beg for money in the public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Verydarkblackman raises money for Mr Ibu

In the clip, the TikTok influencer begged his followers to raise money for the ailing actor so that he could take care of his health.

He revealed that he has over 6,000 followers, and if all of them can send N1k to the actor's account, the money will be enough to foot his medical bills.

Verydarkblackman suggests that Nollywood should have structures for veterans

The controversial commentator also advised the Nigerian movie industry to put up a structure for their veterans and all others who have made a mark in the industry.

He complained about how the country has failed most people and added that the movie industry should not contribute to people's pain.

Verydarkblackman suggested that movie legends should be paid pensions from the plan Nollywood would put in place.

See the video here:

Verydarkblackman blasts Nkechi Blessing's lover over Mr Ibu

Legit. ng previously reported that Verydarkblackman slammed actress Nkechi's lover Xxssive over a comment he made about Mr Ibu's health condition.

In the video he posted on Instagram, he likened the guy to a woman with huge hips as he made fun of his massive shape.

He said he knew that Xxssive had been trying to get his attention by looking for every opportunity to bash him.

Source: Legit.ng