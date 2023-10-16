A video of Portable Zazu causing commotion on the streets in Italy is trending on social media

Portable was seen visibly expressing his displeasure after a show promoter ripped him off the money sprayed on him at an event

The Zeh Nation boss was heard threatening to beat up the promoter, which left Nigerians dropping different opinions

Street Pop star Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable Zazu, who is currently on an international music tour, was spotted in a viral video causing drama on the streets of Italy after being ripped by a show promoter.

In the viral clip, a man, who appeared to be the show promoter, was heard saying he owned the money fans sprayed on Portable at an event, which the Zazu crooner refused to accept.

Portable, who was visibly angry by the show promoter's comment, threatened to beat him on the spot.

In their exchange in the video, the show promoter said:

"Money wey them spray you na me get am, money wey dey put for your pocket na your own."

Portable in response said:

"I go beat your here, I be street man for Lagos."

Social media users react as Portable goes haywire over money in Italy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

anonymous30bgg:

"Both the one them spray and the one dem put for him pocket na him get ham, Na only if him decide to Split the money with ham as far them collect money for him appearance so Nothing concern them with money them spray ham na him Personal Cash!"

vickervics:

"If you like portable here."

taylontwins:

"Ah ahh that’s absolutely rubbish, he just ripped him off his benefits, so bad."

blue_blood231:

"The guy get mind oh, e say money wen dem spray you, na my own, the ones dem put for your pocket na ur own. Wahala."

emmymontero101:

"E be like portable rugged for Nigeria still rugged for abroad oohh.... justice for Portable."

