A young Nigerian man has announced his shocking expulsion from Bowen University 18 days after

While failing to explain why he was expelled by the varsity, the upcoming singer revealed music is all he has left

He shared a video of himself singing his new song, but many people did not seem to agree with his talents

A mass communication student has been expelled from Bowen University, a private Baptist Christian Nigerian university located at Iwo in Osun State.

The student, an upcoming artiste named Ofoma Oreoluwa alias Lexicon, shared a part of his expulsion letter which was dated September 26, 2023.

Upcoming Nigerian singer announces his expulsion from Bowen University. Photo Credit: @Itsl3xicon

Source: Twitter

Ofoma failed to disclose the reason for his expulsion but lamented that music is all he has left. In a tweet on X on October 14, Ofoma added that music has kept him sane and blocked out his suicidal thoughts.

He urged people to share his tweet, which had a short clip of him singing his new release, so it gets to the right audience. Ofoma wrote:

"I just got expelled from uni. God abeg Music is really all I have left, it's what's been stopping all suicidal thoughts in my head its whats been keeping me sane and I know it won't fail me. Please RT till this gets to the right audience. I really need this win Twitter abeg."

Ofoma said he was expelled for 'the barest minimum.'

See his tweet below:

Ofoma Oreoluwa's music was not well received by many

@topefasua said:

"You know why Davido's dad insisted he finished uni? it's so that maybe one day down the line he gets a little old and cannot prance on stage there will be a fallback. don't give up on your education. and you can still build your music career. One MD of JPMorgan in Wall Street is a guitarist. even me dey sing and dance sef. we have to combine several talents."

@Row_Haastrup said:

"As an elder brother & one who doesn’t want you to fail in life, I strongly advise you go back to school…

"This music? Pls don’t let it get to the right audience yet."

@MohWorldent said:

"Were you expelled because you performed this in school?"

@emmofie said:

"Be like you will buy new jamb form oo."

@_BobMfonmma said:

"I will be very frank with you. Music is not your calling, leave peer pressure. Whatever got you expelled from school can be fixed. Using music as a shortcut in life isn't worth it."

If I be your VC and I listen to this song, I'll call you back and expel you the second time. Try and go back to school, better still my papa get palm oil plot, you can come learn a trade and be paid with a 6 month free accommodation

@OlatayoAlphonso

You have no option but to go back to school because this music isn't your way. If you want me to be sincere with you, bro

Final year student drags university to court for expelling him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student had sued a university after he was expelled.

According to Soaznews Etv, the university in a letter dated April 9th, 2021 hinged their decision of his expulsion on what it described as ''gross misconduct". An act they said constituted a breach of the Matriculation Oath.

The expulsion letter which was signed by the university Registrar, John E. Udo, also reads that the man is barred from entering the campus premises.

Source: Legit.ng