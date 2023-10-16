Nigerian singer Davido got the admiration of many with a recent disclosure he made about starting his music label

The Unavailable hitmaker, during an interview on UnitedMasters SelectCon 005 in New York, boldly made this known

The singer narrated that it was the passion he had for his music and seeing his friends succeed through it that made him run the music company freely

Nigerian singer Davido warmed the hearts of many with the revelation of how he solely ran his music label for years without rubbing off on the young talents signed under him.

This was discussed recently at UnitedMasters SelectCon 005 in New York during an interview with American media host Steve Stoute.

Davido narrates running a music label without collecting money from his signees Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss said he wanted his record company to serve as a vehicle for his close friends' development and fulfil their dreams, so he didn't consider collecting money from them.

However, he noted that the new DMW signees will be purely business-run, considering the amount of money needed now to push Afrobeats globally.

Speaking further, OBO, as he is fondly called expressed his delight at the success of the artists he signed to his record company from the outset, including Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo.

"My label was really more like a family to me, I was young, to me I was just happy putting my boy on. I ran a label for four years and I didn't take one dime from my artistes.

"I was paying for videos, I was paying for accommodation, I was paying for welfare. I was just happy seeing that my success could rub off on others. That was money to me.

Afrobeats got to a place where its global and I have to explain to the artistes "in these days this is business, to make money you gotta spend money'," he said.

See the video below

Davido's video on starting his record label spurs praise from netizens

Legit.ng compiled some of the sweet takes below:

@_CDXLIV:

"Purely Legend."

@omooba_okin:

"Na why we dey call am GOAT."

@EdiBiz:

"Naira Marley Left the group."

@ebisineelliot:

"King sht."

