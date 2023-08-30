A video from Portable's stage performance at comedian Akpororo's show in Abuja is currently making the round

A clip showed the moment the Zazu singer suddenly stopped his performance after a young man sprayed some dollar bill

The trending video has stirred reactions from many, with some netizens applauding Portable for being real

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has repeatedly proven that he is in the music industry for money and fame.

In a recent video that emerged on social media, Portable caused a buzz with his reaction after being sprayed with some dollars at comedian Akpororo's show in Abuja.

Portable performs at Akpororo's show in Abuja. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Portable suddenly paused his performance after a young man in front of him brought out some dollars from his pocket and started spraying him.

To avoid being ripped, the Zazu star paused the show to pick up all the dollars sprayed on him, He expressed surprise that people were still spraying dollars in Nigeria with the present economic situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable pauses show for dollars

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

comedianxtreme:

"Such a CALM Performance. We be two. PortableS don be group?"

holy_ake:

"Akpororo say we be 2 where my own… God give us this money abeg."

chefnshopper:

"He’s not just a musician but also a content king ."

mcluckywise:

"The hustle nor easy at all, we be two but they nor dy see us oh ."

bigklef:

"Secure the bag."

grnndpapi_xy:

"This guy na issue ahswear : once bitten twice shy ."

tulk_talk:

"I so love this guy ❤️❤️❤️ the joy I have for him is more."

keezynasion:

"E no easy for to see who go spray you dollar this period."

kessydriz_official:

"How can you be spraying dollar in this economy .i support portable ."

iamtrinityguy:

"Zazu pick your money dollars is rising everyday ."

Did Portable call out Dapper over Shallipopi?

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu caused a stir after he called out Dvpper boss Dapper, for signing Shallipopi.

Portable, who was disappointed at Dapper's action, claimed Shallipopi was a scammer as the EFCC wouldn't have arrested him if he was legit.

The Zeh Nation label boss also sent a message to Dapper to focus on signing music stars with talent.

Source: Legit.ng