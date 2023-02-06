Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again endeared himself to the streets with his act of giving

The Zazu Zeh crooner recently stormed the streets with his team to give out free food to the people

Videos from the touching moment were posted online and a number of netizens praised the controversial singer

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently had fans hailing him after taking to the streets to share food.

The Zazu Zeh crooner and his team had stormed the streets with many bags of food items to give to the people.

Portable and his team of ladies tried to give out the bags of food in an orderly manner to the people but they were soon bombarded by a large crowd.

Videos as Portable takes to the streets to share food. Photos: @portablebaeby

The crowd tried all they could to grab bags of food from the singer’s car and did not heed calls from Portable’s team for them to be orderly.

The singer’s car boot was soon emptied out after the people had grabbed all the food items then Portable drove off with his team.

He also shared videos from the outreach on his Instagram page and accompanied it with a caption where he spoke on showing love to the street.

He wrote:

“Zazuu Stop Waiting For Things To Happen Go Out And Make It Happen Who Go Help You No Go Stress You We Meet Everyone For A Reason Either They Are A Blessing Or A Lesson ✌️Street Ti Take Over Wahala Musician IKA OF AFRICA The Street Problem IDÅMU ADUGBOYIn Showing Luv to the Street.”

See the videos below:

Nigerians react as Portable storms street to share food items to the needy

A number of netizens were impressed by the music star’s kindness and they took to his comment section to hail him while others prayed for the Zazu Zeh crooner. Read some of their reactions below:

ngozi09:

"God bless your beautiful heart."

swaggukush77:

"Nah why I love portable ❤️❤️if e don cash out e must give the street God bless u"

internationaldjfreshtee:

"Shey n’a thé portable wey una talk say no go last for 1 year be this, Dey play"

modupeomoalare:

"Well done. Next time ask them to queue up to make the distribution easier."

billionaire_kennyrhoda2:

"Omo olope, Omo ologo, thanks for always remembering the street, u definitely know what u went thru then , u will not fail, u will not fail Amen."

lincoln_city_empire:

"Portable is very wise but some people think he is not.. thumbs ups bro "

bawoofficial:

"Have always known you have a heart of Gold… More Grace."

mrlilgaga:

"After cash out, you give out. My king. Next Grammy winner."

