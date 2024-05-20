A video of singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, on the popular social media platform TikTok is trending online

Joseph Aloba was spotted engaging the popular 'Tap Tap' and 'Gift Gift' trends on the video-sharing platform

The singer's dad received different gifts, including lions, which are reportedly worth around $400 on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Joseph Aloba, the dad of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was recently spotted on video sharing social media platform TikTok.

Amid the controversies that have continued to trail Mohbad's death, the singer's father was spotted on TikTok live entertaining his audience with songs.

Mohbad's dad participates on 'Tap Tap' and 'Gift Gift' trend. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: UGC

In a clip, Joseph disclosed that the deceased singer learned carpentry and how to sing from it. He added that he sings to remember his late son.

TikTok users give gifts to Mohbad's dad

The Nigerian section of the platform is popular for 'Tap Tap' and 'Gift Gift', where users give gifts to their favourite users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mohbad's dad received flowers and more than one lion, which is said to be worth around $400 on TikTok.

Watch a video from Mohbad's dad live clip on TikTok

Recall that Mohbad's dad also sparked reactions for rocking the singer's clothes.

Netizens react as Mohbad's dad joins TikTok

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

theempress_1:

"Why are people not seeing him for who he truly is? Shameless man."

berrybankz590:

"If na the wife now VDM go set him ring light dey talk."

princemark444:

"Why was he not doing all this when Mohbad was alive?"

wilsluv11:

"Never ever pray to have a father like this. A man that should lay the son to rest but yet chasing fame. God forbid such father. No one is saying he should suffer but the things he is doing is totally wrong."

bella_tanure:

"Y’all trolling this man forget it’s his breadwinner he lost he still has other children and himself to feed don’t blame him for going live looking for gifts ‍♀️ man’s left with no other Choice."

officialfestina_peters:

"Let this man be happy for once, you dont have right to judge him, dat is not for u to do, please papa mohbad be happy the possible way thank you."

__communicator_:

"a lion is worth about $400."

Mohbad's dad slammed by singer's associate

In another report via Legit.ng, Oyindamola, a close associate of Mohbad, was unhappy with certain claims against him and others who worked with the deceased.

Oyindamola threw shades at Mohbad's father, claiming his focus was on the financial gains from his late son.

He also revealed that the night the singer passed, his dad wanted an immediate burial, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng