As the BBNaija All Stars finale draws to an inevitable end, more people have pledged support for the remaining housemates on the show

Popular Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has publicly sought support for Ilebaye, an indigene of his state, Kogi

In his post, Melaye, who pledged to vote for Ilebaye, noted that the people of Kogi state will support their own

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ilebaye now has the backing of a popular and controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye

The reality star recently became the Head of House, buying herself a spot in the finale and a step closer to the N120 million grand prize.

Dino Melaye shared a photo with Ilebaye's dad as he declared support for her. Photo credit: @ilebayeee/@_dinomelaye

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Melaye shared a photo taken with Ilebaye's dad and, in his caption, revealed that the people of Kogi state will support their indigene.

The politician added that he would vote to see Kogi state win the show, urging netizens to vote for Ilebaye.

He wrote:

"With the proud father of Ilebaye of Big Brother Naija. We all support our own. I will vote for Kogi State....vote Ilebaye."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Dino Melaye's post

While some netizens dragged the politician for using the campaign to his advantage, others campaigned for Cee C.

Read some comments sighted below:

@bussiie:

"Misplaced priorities."

@GoddesslyVina:

"We are voting Cee C."

@michaelkitan:

"Because of election you want to turn BBN to tribe state war?"

@OKWYtycoon:

"Dino guyman using idea in sorting for votes for the upcoming kogi gubernatorial election nigerian politicians eh."

@odirah_cellz:

"As usual for Nigerians, we always support our own wether e make sense or not."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"So Ilebaye papa na big man sef."

@kingsbenson_:

"Una dey vote and support bunch of Olodos. Well it’s the same thing that happens when we vote people in power too."

@opeyeminifey:

"So nobody is supporting ceec. Hmmm. God is our strength."

@Merita_baby:

"BBN is not a tribal or ethnicity show. Nigerians and always bringing tribalism into everything. Same thing they did on BBT."

Ilebaye accuses Whitemoney of treating her unfairly

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama went down between Whitemoney and Ilebaye in the house, and it got netizens sharing their opinions

In the videos which made the rounds, the housemates had a task. Ilebaye said she needed inspiration and went on to play a song from the music set, increasing the volume to a level Whitemoney found uncomfortable.

This led to a heated exchange as Ilebaye broke down in what appeared to be tears as she shared her side of the story with other housemates.

