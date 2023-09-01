BBNaija All Stars housemate Ilebaye was spotted in a heated exchange with her colleague Whitemoney in a trending video

Ilebaye broke down in tears as she accused Whitemoney of stopping her from using the music set for their wager

The recent drama has stirred mixed reactions from viewers of the reality show, as many tagged Ilebaye as manipulative

Another drama in the BBNaija All Stars house went down between Gen Z Baddie and Whitemoney.

In the videos making the rounds on social media, Ilebaye shared how Whitemoney's action stopped her from preparing for their wager, which was a musical presentation.

Viewers accuse Ilebaye of trying to play the victim. Credit: @whitemoney @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye said she needed inspiration and went on to play a song from the music set, increasing the volume to a level Whitemoney found uncomfortable.

Whitemoney had to turn off the music set as he told her that other housemates were sleeping.

This led to a heated exchange as Ilebaye broke down in what appeared to be tears as she shared her side of the story with other housemates.

According to Ilebaye, Whitemoney wouldn't have done the same to another housemate but did so to her because she was the youngest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ilebaye and Whitemoney exchange words

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

loladay7:

"She didn't do the music since morning, e reach after party, you want to turn to producer on a wager task ooo...Aunty we know your moves now. Try to rest."

_deronkeh:

"All the time cry cry cry."

vanis_hairline:

"Her matter sef don tire me... Any small thing cry. She dey use Nigeria heae."

favys_couture__:

"Victim card strategy all the time."

ladycherub:

"BBN fans don’t learn . Shebi you guys want a pity card so badly . There you have it !!!"

Source: Legit.ng