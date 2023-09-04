BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, is now trending online after an old video of her on Papa Ajasco resurfaced

In the throwback video, Ilebaye was a little girl as she acted alongside Pa James and Ajasco in the funny scene

The throwback video of Ilebaye as a girl on Papa Ajasco show had many fans commenting on her accent and debating over her age

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has caused a huge stir online over a resurfaced video of her on Papa Ajasco TV show.

A video made the rounds online showing the reality TV star as a little girl on the popular Wale Adenuga drama series.

Old Video of BBNaija's Ilebaye on Papa Ajasco gets fans talking. Photos: @ilebayeee, @papaajascoreloaded

In the video posted on @Papaajascoreloaded page on Instagram, the BBNaija star was seen acting alongside Pa James and Ajasco in a funny school scene where they tried to make her pay a bribe of N50.

The video was accompanied with a caption that reads:

“GenZ Baddie @ilebayeee, from bigbronaija All Stars season, in Papa Ajasco and Company comedy series. She ate her role”

See the clip below:

Reactions as old video of Ilebaye on Papa Ajasco show resurfaces

The throwback video of Ilebaye as a young girl on the Papa Ajasco drama series soon went viral online and it sparked different interesting reactions from Nigerians. While some netizens argued over whether her accent had changed or not, others debated over her claim to be 22-years old.

Read some of their comments below:

styledbykay19:

“How come she’s 22.”

queen__blessyn:

“And she’s 22 in 2023? Wow.”

talk_with_mara:

“Hmmm so since this soap opera Papa ajasco … Ilebaye is jast 22

If you don’t get it forget it.”

feddy_aura:

“But which year did this episode air?? Because the math is just not mathing... Again, every human in bbn has already blown or in a pre-blown stage before the house. Wahala ”

ifedola_o:

“It was short in 2010.”

Ladyayekua:

“How is she talking like a Nigerian here but now has a Ghanaian accent ?”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“That time the Ghanaian accent never enter. When Ada was a girl. ”

elise_bethy:

“You people that were accusing her of faking accent please come out oo.”

abeniolathemua:

“Accent and been since day zero we no need fake am!!! kimmonnnnn sharp mouth bayeeee ”

iamchris_ugo:

“Grab your popcorn let's talk facts. Papa Ajasco and Company (formerly The Ajasco Family) is a Nigerian family television sitcom created by Wale Adenuga in 1996. Young ilebayes episode was shot in 1998. That means it has now been 25 years since the trending episode was shot. I do not know how old she was on the clip but i'm guessing she looked like a 10year old. 10years plus 25 is 35yrs. Its crazy how Nigerians can easily be fooled by almost anyone. And they reply by saying we dont care . well. Baye is not 22 but 35. She's an oldie in a barbie body. Feel free to love her still. Happy weeknd.”

barbaradianyi:

“Asin the gal can lie papa Ajasco created in 1996 what episode was this plus how old was she …..22 ko.”

dritasplace:

“This particular episode of Papa Ajasco should be older than 20 years by now and if that is really Baye she should be around 8-10 years then but right now she said she 21years .”

wendyuba33:

“Born in 2001, This scene was shot in 2010, 2010-2001 = 9, Meaning she was nine here 2001-2023 = 22. She is 22years, Breathe people, Don’t allow hate cloud you mind from being truthful to ur own self ✌️.”

lola_eboreime:

“Good diction and pronunciation here as a kid not the borrowed Ghanaian accent wen she dey switch upandan like light bulb.”

emmy_ogon:

“The accent has always been there!”

