More videos about the kind of life Mohbad lived before his tragic death keep springing up and stirring reactions on social media

A throwback video of singer Naira Marley talking about how peaceful the late Mohbad was all through his life has surfaced

Netizens say Naira and his people took advantage of the late singer and oppressed him till his death

Following the death of the late Mohbad, different videos of the moments Naira Marley and Sam Larry oppressed him sprung up.

A throwback video of Naira Marley saying Mohbad was never a violent person after they fell out has surfaced.

The singer said even when Mohbad came to fight his manager, it was the people he brought that fought for him and caused drama.

Naira Marley also added that the late Mohbad never got into a fight in his life.

Netizens react to Naira Marley's video

"You saw his weaknesses you fed on it and used it against him. You fit try am with Portable? Naira Marley this is your end."

"He knew this and that’s exactly why he preyed on him and Bully him to death ‍♀️"

"Na why una feel say una fit kill am and get away with it. Sometimes it is not good to be too calm oooo. Show ur werey sometimes so that people won’t take ur calmness for weakness."

"Ok so I got a problem wit ur accent….. Cn u just speak Yoruba plz"

"The world is not an easy place for the gentle and kind hearted people. I learnt this the hardest way."

"Y’all bullied and harassed him cause he don’t be out there fighting! I don’t think there’s one person in that dead Marlian depot that I won’t win a fight with hence why it was always a gang up."

