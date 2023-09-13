Nigerians have shown concern for late singer Mohbad’s wife over the plot of some of the singer’s relatives

In a video making the rounds online, some of them were seen plotting how to seize all of the singer’s properties from her

The viral videos taken at Mohbad’s burial site raised a lot of comments from Nigerians as they condemned the late singer’s relatives

Popular Nigerian singer Mohbad’s death seems to have brought trouble for his young wife, Omowunmi.

Recall that Mohbad died at the young age of 27 on September 12, 2023, and just hours later, videos started to make the rounds of preparations for his burial.

Late Mohbad's relatives were seen plotting to collect his properties from his wife. Photos: @_c33why, @DJKAYKANG / Twitter.

In one of such videos taken in the late singer’s hometown of Ikorodu, his grave was seen being dug while some men gathered to the side to discuss.

Plot by Mohbad's relatives against wife

One of the elderly men spoke about how men should not rely on their wives because some make millions and don’t take it home.

In his words:

“What has happened has happened, but there’s a lesson in this for everybody, all of you standing here need to focus, don’t put your trust in your wives! Listen, we have seen children who die at birth and children who make millions and don’t take it home.”

Other onlookers at the burial site continued to complain about the location of the singer’s grave while saying Mohbad used to buy mansions and properties worth millions.

Another part of the viral video showed one of the young men present speaking to the elderly man about how all of Mohbad’s properties need to be seized from his wife.

The young man said she must release all of Mohbad’s properties with her if she didn’t want any trouble.

In Yoruba, he said:

“We are going to collect it from his wife, all of Mohbad’s properties, if she doesn’t want trouble. All of Mohbad’s assets with her, she has to drop them.”

Others were heard asking her whereabouts and if she had not yet arrived at the burial site. Someone was also heard saying it was better for her not to come there at all.

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s relatives plot to seize his properties from his wife

The video showing Mohbad’s relatives plotting to collect his assets from his young wife seemed to disturb many Nigerians, and a number of them aired their displeasure.

Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“If we judge by what wives go through in hands of relatives in Nigeria ehn, no woman should agree to marry or have offsprings for no man until there is a good Justice system in this country! Sigh.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“These are people Mohbad probably never had their phone numbers who even remember their faces while alive. But now that he is dead, they are lining up to have their own share of what they know nothing about…Death you do this one.”

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“We need to protect the wife at all cost.”

tawakalt_:

“As expected mtchew.”

ladyque_1:

“Pray you don’t marry into a w!cked family.”

ij_patra:

“Chop your money o Cus people Wey nor know how you take dey hustle dey corner dey wait but God go shame them.”

hercules.law:

“Those blaming Naira Marley can now see who his real enemies are.”

Seun_dreams:

“Pls when no one in the family of someone you want to spend the rest of ur life with likes you, sprint away pls.”

mandy__chuks:

“That means they have been waiting for the opportunity before now.”

ogxmdi:

“Nigerian “culture” is riddled with wickedness imagine losing your husband at 24, now alone with a little baby and this is what your in laws are planning. God.”

iamkellyeazy1:

“The family will make sure the wife doesn't gain possession of any of Mohbad's properties. I feel men should start preparing their will even at the early stages of marriage just incase something goes wrong.”

rhemaa73:

“Anyone that stresses his wife will d!e mysteriously, what kind of rubbish is this ‍♀️.”

_themediagirl:

“People who never helped him or contributed 5 Naira to his hustle. See them!”

Late Mohbad's wife and son

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported about the late singer, Mohbad's wife, Omowunmi and their son, Light.

Omowunmi had taken to her Instagram page to lament greatly over the demise of her husband as she wondered what would now be the fate of their son.

According to the 24-year-old widow, her son with Mohbad had just clocked five months on the same day the singer died.

