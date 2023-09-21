People who bear any resemblance to Naira Marley or Sam Larry are having a tough time following the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad

Just recently, a scared Sam Larry lookalike took to social media to disassociate himself from the Naira Marley associate

This came after a number of Nigerians had mistaken him for Sam Larry because of his appearance

Singer Mohbad’s death has caused a man who resembles Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry, to cry out on social media.

Recall that after Mohbad passed on, several Nigerians started to point fingers at his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry.

This came after disturbing videos made the rounds online of Sam Larry assaulting Mohbad on the set of a video shoot.

In a new development, a man who looks like Sam Larry, with the name AY, has gone online to clear himself.

In a video posted on Instagram by Sound City media personality, DJ Tee Spyce, AY was seen speaking in fear about how his life might be in danger for resembling Sam Larry.

According to AY, he’s the kind of person who normally doesn’t move around with his ID card, but he now has to go out with it because people have started calling him Larry whenever he goes out.

He went ahead to share his experience with some artistes who came into the studio and saw him, and they looked at him suspiciously because they thought he was the Naira Marley associate.

AY also said that he even fears walking around in his own area, making it clear to Nigerians that he is not Sam Larry.

DJ Tee Spyce accompanied AY’s disclaimer video with a caption where he explained that his friend and colleague had been living in fear because people mistook him for Sam Larry. He made it clear that AY was in no way related to the controversial personality.

See the video below:

Reactions as Sam Larry lookalike says he’s not related to Naira Marley associate

The video of the Sam Larry lookalike, AY, shutting down claims that he is the controversial personality trended online, and it got Nigerians talking.

Some netizens advised him on how to change his appearance, among other things. Read some of their comments below:

sherry_xb:

“Omo, just go do full face transplant!!! Cause you go explain tire , No evidence!”

Uncle_muri:

“You can speak and understand English there’s a difference, the real one no dey hear one English at all.”

realgold952:

“Na that English make us believe you that you’re not samlarry…..”

nabila_muk:

“Please don’t shave your beard, else people will think you are the real Sammy Larry and that you shaved your beard to disguise… cos even without the beard the resemblance will still be there.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“Go and Barb ur beard for ur own safety cos If na Benin u for don collect tire sha. He Immediately those 3 people see u na gather beating even if u no b Sam Larry don’t look like him.”

maryama_ishaq:

“God make person no resemble person wey them dey find o .”

israel_litte:

“People wey dey see you no even serious, you suppose don chop a couple blows before they confirm say no be you, na another person for record this thing for you.”

iam___juls:

“Okay true true you no be Sam Larry cause you Dey blow English na that one Dey hard Sam Larry.”

naijavendorscircle:

“Thank God you can speak and understand English so there's difference after all.”

oghyperofficial:

“You self no see person wey you go resemble, you go dey resemble Òdaràn.”

jeydsnl:

“Oga go and cut your beards.”

chidinma_sunshyne:

“Remove your beards first cos we fit use you hold body oohhh!”

mr_jeko:

“May God nor make us resemble bad person o.”

Mohbad's lookalike trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who looks like Mohbad is now making waves on social media.

In the viral video, the Mohbad lookalike was chilling with some guys who were in awe of his appearance. Some of them begged him to sing some of Mohbad’s songs.

One of the people behind the camera called the young man ‘fake Mohbad’ and also said he was supposed to be a celebrity because of his appearance.

