Some sympathizers who participated in a march for Mohbad were found to be uninformed when questioned about their black attire

One individual claimed that Mohbad's boss had ordered the killing of the deceased who worked diligently for him

Netizens on social media found the situation amusing with many still appealing for justice to be served

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

During a recent march for Mohbad, sympathizers heading to the singer's candlelight service were asked about the late singer.

They were surprisingly found to be uninformed when questioned about the identity of the deceased.

Boys matching for Mohbad's candlelight procession expose ignorance Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's sympathizers expose their ignorance in video

One person claimed that Naira Marley, Mohbad's employer, had instructed others to harm him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Another falsely claimed that Mohbad was a Calabar boy and his employer killed him because he left him.

In his words;

“Na for one of our guys wey die, Mohbad. Na one Calabar guy wey be say he work for him Oga, Naira Marley, em Oga no wan settle am. He come commot, Na em his Oga send people go kill am.”

Reactions trail video of Mohbad's sympathisers

Netizens took to the comments section to express their amusement at the utterances of the sympathizers.

@imoleenimi reacted:

“But true nah, naira no pay mohbad his royalties for all the songs he recorded for him and still sent men after him till he died. Where's the lie here jare?”

@dotun mokleain commented:

“Bro am sorry but we needed this laughter we've been crying and fighting for justice. My brother thanks for the movement you don't need to know him or why you out there it shows the uniformity and oneness in Nigerian youth.”

@twinnetp reacted:

“Na only Naija you go see people dey run. you come follow dey run without knowing the reason why they are running.”

@sugachi04 said:

“One minute. Someone is crying.bOne minute someone is laughing. Person no fit mourn for complete.”

@rotimigoodbovy said:

“They said what they said! No cap.”

@caramel_stesy said:

“Abeg Abeg I no wan laugh body dey pepper me.”

@queenofdsun reacted:

“He is right for as much him say na Naira M kee Mohbad.”

@mari vee commented:

“Anything way they talk na true.”

Watch the video below:

Lady cries out after Mohbad's body was exhumed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was present during the exhumation of late singer Mohbad's body in Ikorodu has cried out. She showcased the fresh blood inside the coffin in the video and alleged a foul play in Mohbad's death.

According to the young lady, his body was not smelling after nine days of his alleged death at a hospital. She cried out saying; “They killed him. He is not smelling, see fresh blood. They killed him! Omo! See fresh blood.”

The TikTok video has triggered a wave of responses from netizens, who are demanding answers and accountability. Many are calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death and are questioning his father's involvement.

Source: Legit.ng