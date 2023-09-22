Controversial Twitter personality Daniel Regha has now called out Davido over Mohbad’s candlelight memorial

According to Regha, Davido attended Mohbad’s memorial despite him still following Naira Marley on Instagram

Daniel Regha’s observation about Davido sparked a heated debate on social media as fans took sides

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently attended the candlelight memorial service for the late Mohbad and it caught the attention of controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha.

Regha took to his page to call out the DMW boss for attending the late former Marlian Music signee’s memorial service despite still following his ex-record label boss, Naira Marley, on Instagram.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death, a number of netizens pointed fingers at Naira Marley for allegedly bullying the late singer during his lifetime.

Fans react as Daniel Regha blasts Davido for still following Naira Marley on Instagram. Photos: @davido, @nairamarley, @iammohbad

On Twitter, Daniel Regha noted that Davido is yet to unfollow Naira Marley on Instagram. He then went on to ask how the DMW boss can be claiming to seek justice while still associating with one of those who allegedly assaulted the dead.

In his words:

“Davido is attending Mohbad's candlelight memorial but still following Naira Marley on Instagram? How can one claim to be seeking justice for the dead & still associate with one of people that assaulted 'em? This was how he supported the EndSARS protests then denied afterwards.”

See his tweet below:

Fans react as Daniel Regha slams Davido for following Naira Marley on Instagram

Daniel Regha’s tweet pointing out that Davido still follows Naira Marley on Instagram soon went viral and caused an online buzz. Many netizens reacted to it by taking sides.

Read some of their comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

“He didn’t go but he’s dragging someone who went.”

alexis_ley133:

“Hate him or love him , the boy stated the obvious. Stay in one place , you can’t be seeking justice and still be associating yourself with the prime suspect.”

oneandonlyasaonwa:

“He has a point. Naira shouldn't have any followers by now except his caliber of people.”

zeezaina_:

“Honestly, Daniel is right on this.”

rita_clothing23:

“David na eye service person since 90's .”

sammysticx:

“But what he said is true…..most of them don’t want to cut ties with each other….the more u look the less you see.”

wealth_rence_:

“Well Daniel Regha is stating the fact. I see how most of you have been raining curses on whoever is still following naira Marley and his crew, but it’s cool for David to still follow him because he’s attending the candlelight event and cos he’s your fav, and he’s excepted from those curses. Hypocrisy lives in Nigeria.”

kate_e_bassey:

“Davido and Daniel should set a date to meet at National Stadium and settle whatever is between them man-to-man. I don tire for this boy whining .”

joe781001:

“True. Davido loves to steal attention at any given opportunity and gets a slice of the moment. You can’t be following the alleged accused and showing support to the deceased.”

bestdeal_appliances:

“At least he’s doing something. Daniel paddle your own canoe and leave David alone.”

Police uses teargas to disperse fans at Mohbad's memorial

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's candlelight procession and memorial left many Nigerians injured.

The candlelight procession which started at 5pm at Lekki Phase 1 gate and ended at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island soon turned chaotic after many of the late singer’s fans refused to go home and converged at the Lekki Toll Gate.

According to reports, the people had been told to go home at around 8pm when the candlelight procession ended. Media personality and the event MC, @Do2dtun, also went on social media to explain that even though the procession had ended at Muri Okunola park, some ‘overzealous Nigerians’ went to converge at the toll gate.

Source: Legit.ng