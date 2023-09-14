Popular music blogger Ayo Jaguda has reacted to Mohbad's death as he claimed Naira Marley was complicit

Amid different narratives that has emerged on social media about what Mohbad went through, Ayo Jaguda shared disturbing videos capturing maltreatment the late singer faced

One of the clip showed the moment singer Zlatan Ibile prevent an assault on Mohbad led by Sam Larry

As Mohbad's death continue to trend online, several narratives about the what the late singer went through has continue to emerge online.

Music blogger, Ayo Jaguda recently took to his X account to share some disturbing videos capturing the maltreatment Mohbad faced from his former label owner Naira Marley's boys.

Ayo Jaguda claims Naira Marley is complicit. Credit: @iammohbad/Twitter @ayojaguda

One of the clip Jaguda shared showed Mohbad and Zlatan at a video shoot when Naira Marley's bestie Sam Larry and his boys arrived with cane and tried to descend on Mohbad. The clip showed Zlatan defending the late singer.

According to Jaguda, Naira Marley was complicit to Mohbad's maltreatment.

"So Naira Marley can’t say he wasn’t complicit , y’all made his life a living hell," Ayo Jaguda tweeted.

Watch the video he shared below:

Netizens react to disturbing videos of Mohbad being harrassed

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

shaviva.star:

"The way He stood up from that wheelchair made me teary!."

ultrajade:

"My spirit has always been irritated with anything that’s has to do with marlians."

dtannz:

"I noticed zlatan is always trying to take the guy to show."

onesharon_stansbury_:

"I don't know him, but I feel for him. The way he stood up and from the wheelchair tells him he's being bullied for long."

amaka_ofoezie:

"They bullied this boy to death. Smh."

real.motty:

"Just imagine if Zlatan wasn’t there omoh it would have been bloody ‍♀️."

mrssugarrr:

"Now what is the meaning of this? This is upsetting. This ought to investigated ASAP @nigeriapoliceforce."

