American music mogul Diddy finally opened up on his assault on singer Cassie, stating that it is difficult for him

He said he had hit rock bottom but it was not an excuse for him to hit Cassie, and he had to seek professional help

According to him, he has asked God for mercy and takes full responsibility for his actions as he works to become a better man

American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has admitted he was wrong for assaulting his ex-lover and singer Cassie Ventura in a hotel in California some years ago.

Diddy speaks up on assault case against Cassie. Image credit: @diddy

Source: Instagram

In a video from 2016 that recently trended online, he was seen hitting his ex-lover till she fell and he dragged her into the hotel room.

The singer made an apology video stating that he was at the lowest point of his life but it wasn't an excuse to manhandle Cassie.

Besides, he has sought professional help and asked God to forgive him because he was sorry for the disgusting act.

He also apologised to his fans for all that happened and noted that he is taking the blame for his actions. Consequently, he is working on a path to become a better man.

Watch his apology video below:

Reactions to Diddy's apology

Several netizens were still angry with Diddy and made their thoughts known on his Instagram page while others stood with him. See some of the comments below;

@onyxgodwin:

"Shame on you."

@crazy__beautiful__:

"He is only sorry he got caught. He denied this in the beginning, so his words are worthless."

@iamchanelleb:

"Not judging, just wondering. Why wasn’t this apology posted after Cassie came forward instead of after the video was exposed? Only God will judge and only God can forgive. Hopefully, you truly apologised to Cassie sooner than this. This video is just a little too late for your audience bruh."

@comedian_kimberly_cagnolatti:

"The man is posting an apology and people come here to tear that down. We’re not God, so let’s not judge. She stayed with him years after the video, so she must have forgiven him."

@internationalmonique78:

"We love you, Diddy. Everyone makes mistakes."

@picksburgh87:

"You are sorry because you got caught."

Teebillz prays for Diddy amid assault video

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz had caused a huge online buzz over his reaction to Diddy and Cassie’s scandal.

The talent manager shared a post where he prayed for the American music mogul amid the scandal and appreciated him for life lessons.

The post soon spread on social media and sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng