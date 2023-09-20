International acts Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Central Cee, among others, have taken to social media to mourn Mohbad

Kodak Black, in a post, revealed he came across Mohbad's page a few days before the singer's demise

The tributes from the foreign acts have further stirred emotions from Nigerians, who continued to mourn the singer

Mohbad's demise has trended beyond the shore of Nigeria as popular international acts have also penned tributes to the late singer.

American star Kodak Black, in an Instagram live session with fans, revealed he came across Mohbad’s social media page a few days before his demise.

Kodak Black says he came across Mohbad's page a few days before his death. Credit: @kodakblack @iammohbad @lildurk

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“R.I.P to Mohbad. Kodak you were his neighborhood hero till he passing. Dan! What’s so crazy right now is I just ran across his page this week -few days ago-Sleep well wherever you are, man.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch his video below:

US star Lil Durk also paid his last respect to Mohbad via his Instastory as he wrote:

“RIP Mohbad aka Imole.”

In a post via his Instastory, UK rapper Central Cee shared a photo of the 27-year-old late singer.

Jamaican star Popcaan paid his last respect via an Instagram post where he penned a heartfelt message that read:

“RIP Mohbad, Prayers to the family from the unruly state."

See screenshots of their post below:

Netizens react as foreign acts pay tribute to Mohbad

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

dequezgram:

"Fame after death."

bcoin_auto:

"Indeed, May We not be celebrated in Death somebody type amen ."

obaksolo:

"IMOLE IS A GLOBAL FORCE."

focus_dc77:

"I swear mohbad enter heaven God really loves him so much but soon the light go show."

zaddytemi:

"If only MohBad can resurrect, Omo he’ll be the biggest artiste in Africa !"

db_naturals_:

"I wish God could give you another chance Imole.. I wish you could just feel the kind of love the world is giving you ."

iam_zaiiii:

"Yup the voice the light."

Iyabo Ojo visits Mohbad's mum

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo stirred emotions online with a video of her visiting Mohbad’s house.

In a video, Iyabo was captured at the late singer’s Lekki home, where she met with his mother.

She was also seen filling a condolence book before going into the house.

Source: Legit.ng